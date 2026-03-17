Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, Kingpin

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals 2026 Daredevil: Born Again Event

Lining up with the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel Contest of Champions has a new event happening in the mobile game

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions launches Daredevil: Born Again event to align with Season 2 of the show in March 2026

Players can unlock free Jessica Jones and Daredevil profile pics, plus Champion Selectors for Daredevil and Kingpin

Celebrate International Women’s Day with new Champions Pixie and Madelyne Pryor, plus special Women of Power events

Magik gets a major rework and 7-Star Ascension is now a permanent feature to level up your strongest Champions

Kabam has revealed the latest event for Marvel Contest of Champions, as it will coincide with the release of Season 2 for Daredevil: Born Again. Playeres will get a chance to retrun to Hell's Kitchen for two weeks starting on March 24, as you can team up with Jessica Jones, throw on your best red mask, and fight for justice in The Battlerealm! During that time you can claim a free profile pic of Jessica Jones and Daredevil, a Daredevil (Hell's Kitchen) Champion Selector, and a Kingpin Champion Selector. As well as utilizing the "Devil's Crystal" item, which increases the drop rate percentage of acquiring a 3 to 5-Star Daredevil. We have more details about everything else happening this month in the game below.

Multiple Activities Happening in March 2026 for Marvel Contest of Champions

Celebrate Super Power Women All Month Long: The Contest is celebrating International Women's Day and the super women who lead the fight–warriors, leaders, innovators, and legends. This month, MCoC is welcoming the charming mutant Pixie and the Queen of the hellish Limbo, Madelyne Pryor! Players have the opportunity to obtain Pixie now, while Madelyne Pryor can be obtained on March 26.

The Contest is celebrating International Women's Day and the super women who lead the fight–warriors, leaders, innovators, and legends. This month, MCoC is welcoming the charming mutant Pixie and the Queen of the hellish Limbo, Madelyne Pryor! Players have the opportunity to obtain Pixie now, while Madelyne Pryor can be obtained on March 26. EVENT QUEST: Manic Pixie Dream Goblin [March 4-April 1] : The Manic Pixie Dream Goblin event quest will be available until April 8, 10 AM PT.

: The Manic Pixie Dream Goblin event quest will be available until April 8, 10 AM PT. Women Of Power New Player Bundle Giveaway : The Women of Power New Player Bundle will showcase some of the women who shaped the Marvel Universe and players will have the opportunity to add these epic Champions to their roster through April 7 at 4PM PT.

The will showcase some of the women who shaped the Marvel Universe and players will have the opportunity to add these epic Champions to their roster through April 7 at 4PM PT. Women of Power Solo Event [March 11-April 8] : The female developers behind MCoC have specially picked out their favorite Champion profile pics, and players will have the opportunity to claim these unique rewards and more through special quests, including Gwenpool's Gal-Pal Guidebook.

: The female developers behind MCoC have specially picked out their favorite Champion profile pics, and players will have the opportunity to claim these unique rewards and more through special quests, including Gwenpool's Gal-Pal Guidebook. Gwenpool's Gal-Pal Guidebook [March 11-April 8] : To celebrate International Women's Day, Gwenpool wants to REALLY show off what some of the mighty women of the Contest are capable of! Players will be granted a free low-rarity Champion and use them exclusively for a series of 3 fights. In the final week, players must use a team of those free Champs to complete a larger map.

: To celebrate International Women's Day, Gwenpool wants to REALLY show off what some of the mighty women of the Contest are capable of! Players will be granted a free low-rarity Champion and use them exclusively for a series of 3 fights. In the final week, players must use a team of those free Champs to complete a larger map. Champion Rework : Illyana Rasputina, aka Magik , is a powerful Power Control champion thanks to her Special 2, allowing her to handle Power Gain abilities and Nodes. Kabam has rebalanced and reworked Magik with fresh mechanics. The character update is NOW available.

: Illyana Rasputina, aka , is a powerful Power Control champion thanks to her Special 2, allowing her to handle Power Gain abilities and Nodes. Kabam has rebalanced and reworked Magik with fresh mechanics. The character update is NOW available. 7-Star Ascension: For players looking to grow their roster further, Ascension has now become a new, permanent feature! Ascension lets players power-up specific 7-Star Champions beyond their current power level, up to 11 ranks, by utilizing resources such as Ascension Tokens and Primordial Dust with newly added tiers.

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