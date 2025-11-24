Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamirror Games, marvel, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Tribute Games

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Reveals Opening Cinematic Animation

Check out the latest video from Marvel Cosmic Invasion, as the team have revealed the opening cinematic animation for the game

Article Summary Marvel Cosmic Invasion reveals its opening cinematic animation ahead of the December 2025 launch.

NOVA, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and more unite to fight Annihilus and the Annihilation Wave across the galaxy.

Master the Cosmic Swap tag-team system to combine unique hero powers and create devastating combos.

Developers share a Must-Read comic book list to get players ready for the game's epic Marvel stories.

Tribute Games, Gamirror Games, and Dotemu have released a new pair of videos this week, leading up to the release of Marvel Cosmic Invasion. First off, the team has released the animated opening cinematic for the game, which is basically here to get you psyched up for the game's release, as it looks pretty awesome. But the more important of the two is the Must-Read list, in which the team has rolled off a number of comic books and graphic novels they recommend you should check out to familiarize yourself with what version of every character in the game you'll be seeing, along with specific storylines they appear to be following to some level. Which explains a lot of the mixing of different characters and costume styles we see here. Enjoy both videos here as the game will be released on PC and all three major consoles on December 1, 2025.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks! After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

Choose and control your own team of two characters while tagging between them mid-fight with the innovative Cosmic Swap system, capitalizing on distinct superpowers and special attacks to create unique team-ups and dish out devastating damage. Unlock stellar power-ups and rewards while experimenting with different duos and bash through a fantastic collection of locales and nemeses from the Marvel universe.

Whether you're an old-school expert or a first-time fan, you'll find familiar faces and discover new favorites in a captivating roster of characters from across the Marvel Universe! With the Cosmic Swap tag-team system, choose two heroes for each level and switch between them instantly. Create unique combos and powerful special attacks. Each character's abilities encourage creative team-ups and a more tactical approach to the action. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic eras, with stunning full-color pixel art designs. Whether you're teaming up with friends or family, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has you covered with local/online play and a drop-in/drop-out adaptive system. A cosmic battle awaits!

