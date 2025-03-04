Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games | Tagged: Marvel Snap, Second Dinner

Marvel Snap Does Some Time Traveling For Latest Season

Marvel Snap has a new season happening in which they go back in time and bring forth the Prehistorc Avengers for a short time

Article Summary Explore new content in Marvel Snap with time-traveling Prehistoric Avengers.

Discover Agamotto, the first Sorcerer Supreme, with new Skills cards.

Learn about the new Banish keyword for permanent card removal.

Unlock The First Ghost Rider for free in High Voltage mode.

Second Dinner Studio has revealed new content coming to Marvel Snap for its latest season, as they time travel a bit for the Prehistoric Avengers! It's not what we would call the greatest season, but it is a season that changes the game up a bit with new characters from long ago with it's own unique additions. We have notes from the devs here, as you can read the full patch notes on their website.

Marvel Snap – Prehistoric Avengers

Before Doctor Strange, before Iron Man, before the Avengers or the X-Men–Who protected Earth from cosmic threats? The Prehistoric Avengers, the first band of superheroes! Who doesn't love a prequel? Harness the power of Agamotto, the first Sorcerer Supreme, and explore a brand-new card type, Skills. These powerful actions are banished (disappear forever) after taking effect, creating new strategic possibilities. Face off against The Celestial Eson, battle in new locations, and check out shop takeovers, Twitch Drops, and the return of High Voltage mode, where you can unlock The First Ghost Rider for free.

SEASON PASS

You may be familiar with the Eye of Agamotto used by Doctor Strange, but now you can see what the REAL Agamotto is all about. As the first Sorcerer Supreme, Agamotto is bringing an all-new set of Arcana to the game!

NEW CARD TYPE – SKILLS

Agamotto's Ancient Arcana are the first peek at a new type of card called skills. Skills don't have Power, and are banished (gone forever) after taking effect. That allows them to cost less Energy than analogous character cards, as well as leaving extra card slots at locations to enable plays like triggering Hope Summers additional times. You can expect to see more skills in the future representing all sorts of concepts that demonstrate an action or ability, opening up the possibilities to bring all the coolest parts of Marvel into SNAP!

NEW KEYWORD – BANISH

This is a new term and zone for cards that are gone for good: unlike destroyed and discarded cards, they won't be hopping back into the match after they're gone. For more information on skills and Banish, be sure to check out the new patch notes!

