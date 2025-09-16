Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged:

Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches New Claws of Awaji Expansion

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has a brand new expansion out right now, as players can take on new challenges with Claws of Awaji

Explore the island of Awaji, facing the Sanzoku Ippa faction and uncovering a new narrative for Naoe and Yasuke.

Expansion includes new skills, weapons, gear, and bosses—bo staff now unlockable for all players via free quest.

Post-launch features like New Game+ and Nightmare mode enhance Assassin’s Creed Shadows with quality updates.

Ubisoft has launched a brand-new expansion for Assassin's Creed Shadows, as players will dive deeper into the shadows with Claws of Awaji. The expansion is free for all players who pre-ordered the game, or as a stand-alone purchase for $25, which honestly makes it feel more like DLC. The expansion comes with ten hours of new content, as you're getting a new region to explore, a new narrative that expands both Naoe and Yasuke's stories. The one catch to all this is that the content happens after the primary game, so you need to finish the main campaign before you can play it. We have more details and a trailer here as the content is live.

Assassin's Creed Shadows – Claws of Awaji

The adventure begins when Naoe travels to Awaji on the trail of a mysterious shinobi. There, alongside Yasuke, she will confront the dangerous Sanzoku Ippa, a ruthless faction threatening the island's peace. During their new voyage on the mysterious island of Awaji, players will discover vibrant cities and stunning maritime landscapes, but they will need to stay sharp as ambushes and traps soon make it clear that they are far from welcome on Awaji.

Claws of Awaji adds a plethora of new content to Assassin's Creed Shadows, including new skills, weapon abilities, armor, and gear for both Naoe and Yasuke, all of which can carry over to the main game. These upgrades will give players the edge they need to take on Awaji's deadliest foes, including new enemy types and uniquely challenging bosses. At the expansion release, all Shadows players will be able to unlock a new weapon for Naoe, the Bo Staff, through a free quest. Agile and fast, the Bo is built for fluid combos and creative attacks, striking multiple enemies in quick succession. Claws of Awaji players will have access to Legendary Bo staves coming with unique engravings, only available on the Awaji Island.

The Claws of Awaji expansion comes after months of post launch support, with several features being added, such as the New Game+ or the new Nightmare difficulty mode. The latest update, released on September 11, introduced community-requested quality-of-life improvements, including the ability to fast-forward time and automatically clear the fog from a region's map once all synchronization points have been completed.

