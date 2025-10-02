Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, Second Dinner

Marvel Snap Reveals New Undead Horde Season Update For Halloween

As part of Halloween, Marvel Snap has released a new seasonal update bringing Marvel Zombies to the game with the Undead Horde

Article Summary Marvel Snap launches Undead Horde season with Marvel Zombies for Halloween 2025.

New Horde keyword empowers Zombie Horde cards and introduces unique gameplay mechanics.

Collect zombified Marvel heroes like Zombie Scarlet Witch and Headpool in special passes.

Limited-time events, new locations, and exclusive card variants arrive for the season.

Mobile developer and publisher Second Dinner has released a new update for Marvel Snap, as Marvel Zombies make an appearance this season as part of the Undead Horde. Serving as the Halloween content for the year, this update features an all-new zombie apocalypse-themed keyword mechanic with the word "Horde," which will serve you well when facing off against all of the zombie versions of your favorite superheroes and villains. Speaking of which, you'll also see several new cards and characters based on the characters from Earth-2149, as you can collect zombified Marvel characters as you play. You'll also see a few returning limited-time game modes, a few new locations, and othjer bonuses. We have the rundown of the content below as it is live in the game now.

Marvel Snap -Undead Horde

New Keyword – Horde: When a card with Horde is played, give Power to your Zombie Horde. If you don't have a Zombie Horde, create one at another location first.

When a card with Horde is played, give Power to your Zombie Horde. If you don't have a Zombie Horde, create one at another location first. New, Zombified Characters: Fan favorite characters come to life… or rather, back to life, with exciting new abilities. Zombie Scarlet Witch is included in the Undead Horde Season Pass, and Headpool is in the Super Premium Pass as well as Seasonal Series 5 packs.

Fan favorite characters come to life… or rather, back to life, with exciting new abilities. Zombie Scarlet Witch is included in the Undead Horde Season Pass, and Headpool is in the Super Premium Pass as well as Seasonal Series 5 packs. Fan-Favorite Limited Time Game Modes Return: Dominate locations to win in the Sanctum Showdown (October 15–22) and leap into the Grand Arena as your chosen champion (October 27–November 3) using unique decks and powerful skill cards tailored to each hero. Each champion has a preconstructed deck so anyone can jump in and play, regardless of collection!

Dominate locations to win in the Sanctum Showdown (October 15–22) and leap into the Grand Arena as your chosen champion (October 27–November 3) using unique decks and powerful skill cards tailored to each hero. Each champion has a preconstructed deck so anyone can jump in and play, regardless of collection! The Deadlands and Survivors' Camp Arrive as New Locations: Battle it out on The Deadlands, which activates additional Hordes, and the Survivors' Camp, which could turn the tide in your favor with additional card draws or grow your unstoppable Horde.

Battle it out on The Deadlands, which activates additional Hordes, and the Survivors' Camp, which could turn the tide in your favor with additional card draws or grow your unstoppable Horde. Special-Edition Variants, Shop Takeovers, Featured Sets, New Albums, and More: Collect new special-edition card variants like the Cyberpunk and Tarot themed variant sets.

