Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets A Gameplay Demo Video

During today's PlayStation 5 showcase, we got to see a better look at the gameplay for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Rather than just a little glimpse into everything that's happening in the world of the first game with a bit of snow on the ground, we get a much better look at Miles as a character as well as him being a far more creative Spider-Man when it comes to his suit and the way he manages to problem solve. This particular video is a bonus for us because it's a bit of an expanded look at the gameplay from a particular point in the story. This particular game will pick up one year later after the events of the first title involving Peter Parker. During a street festival in which Miles' mom is giving a speech, something shady goes down on the nearby bridge, which Miles needs to go take care of.

We end up seeing a pretty awesome battle between Spider-Man and The Tinkerer, and you get to see a lot of the new mechanics they've thrown into the fighting sequences and quick-time events where you'll need to think fast to save the people who are in danger. While also keeping yourself out of danger from falling objects and the multitude of bad guys looking to beat you up. It's pretty interesting to see Miles try to play peacekeeper between two rival factions in Harlem as the city is basically on the verge of chaos at every moment. Enjoy the latest trailer as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on the PS4 and PS5 as an exclusive sometime during the holidays this year.