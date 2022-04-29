Matcho Releases New Ten Minute Gameplay Video

FiolaSoft Studio released a brand new gameplay video today as we got a good ten-minute look at their upcoming title Matcho. The game had been revealed a few weeks ago as coming to PC and consoles sometime this year, as they look to put their own spin on FPS titles with this action-adventure title. Now we have a pretty good idea of what the game will be doing with that concept as the latest trailer shows how they've decided to incorporate the match-three system into the mechanics of the game. You'll be utilizing your abilities to set up combinations in the middle of tricky situations to make pairings that will save you. You can see more of this in the video down below, as we're still waiting to see when this game will get a release date.

Matcho is a unique action-adventure match-three shooter that plays like no other FPS game you've ever experienced. Move fast, think faster, tag three or more enemies of the same color, create a match, and watch enemies explode in terrifying blows. Chain further matches and create l combos leading to bigger scores. Use the extensive, built-in parkour system to wall-run, double-jump, float, and dash in any direction you like. Expand your movement range by combining all of the abilities together to execute spectacular combo chains and show those nasty bugs who's boss! Intense and clever tactical fighting built around the match-3 shooter concept.

Dazzling visuals powered by Unreal Engine.

A non-linear, humor-packed plot with multiple endings.

An extensive, built-in parkour system lets you wall-run, double-jump, float, and dash in any direction.

A modern take on clever puzzle design and the platforming experience.

Spectacular combo chains to launch, execute, and enjoy.

A cast of colorful characters with full English voiceovers.

Accessibility settings for colorblindness and difficulty curve.