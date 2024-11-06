Posted in: Castlevania, Games, Konami, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Materia Music

Materia Music Announces Massive Castlevania Vinyl Soundtrack

Konami and Materia Music have come together for one massive video game music collection, as they explore the history of Castlevania

Materia Music has partnered up with Konami for one of the biggest collections of gaming music you'll see, as we're getting a massive Castlevania album. The release will be called Music from Castlevania – Black & Red, which will be a compilation of several original video game soundtracks in a single collection, as you'll have 46 vinyl LPs spanning every game in the franchise made between 1986-2010. So no, it isn't a complete collection, as a couple of Lords of Shadow titles are missing, but the vast majority of the franchise is still in a single collection. One that will cost you a pretty penny, as it's currently being sold for $550 and is being limited to 500 units. We have more info below as it's up for pre-order now with a Q1 2025 release window.

Music from Castlevania – Black & Red

This definitive release features music from the beloved Castlevania series, spanning the years 1986 to 2010. With 46 LPs housed in two beautifully designed outer boxes – Black & Red – each box contains 23 LPs and showcases new, original artwork by Johnny Dombrowski across all 46 jackets. The collection boasts newly remastered recordings, many of which are exclusive to this box set. Liner notes by Castlevania expert Jeremy Parish accompany each game, adding depth and context to the music's evolution throughout the series. With 974 tracks and over 30 hours of music by the esteemed Konami Kukeiha Club, including complete soundtracks and arranged versions, this set offers a rich experience for both long-time fans and newcomers alike. This is the ultimate Castlevania collector's item and the definitive way to experience the music of this iconic franchise.

The definitive release of Castlevania music, with audio spanning from 1986-2010, including complete OSTs + arranged tracks

Newly remastered recordings, many exclusive to this box set

46 LPs, housed in two outer boxes (Black & Red), LPs 1-23 on black vinyl, 24-43 on red vinyl

New artwork for the two outer boxes and all 46 jackets by Johnny Dombrowski

Liner notes by Jeremy Parish for each game in the series

for each game in the series Individually numbered limited edition of 500 units

