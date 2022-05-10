Mattel Launches New UNO Pack With Wild Twists Playing Cards

Mattel has launched a brand new pack of UNO cards today to bring something new to standard card decks with Wild Twists Playing Cards. This is their take on a standard 52 card deck and the first UNO deck where you will be able to play all of your favorite classic card games like Poker, Go Fish, and Gin Rummy. However, they come with the fun options of adding new rules and special twists and turns to the game that helps bring a bit of that UNO spirit to games you've played for ages. The cards will be sold for $3 and are only available at Target starting this month. Here's some more info from the team.

UNO Wild Twists Playing Cards is a standard deck of 52 playing cards for a number of classic card games. However, in typical UNO fashion, each Wild Twists Playing Cards deck also includes eight special Wild Cards to help take game night to the next level. Each Wild Card features a different way to change up the game. While there are Wild Cards for each individual suit, there are also extra Wild Cards to represent multiple suits at once. The "Red Wild Card" can represent any Heart or Diamond card a player may need, while the "Black Wild Card" can stand in for any Club or Spade. UNO Wild Twists Playing Cards also exclusively includes the instructions for "Wild Race," a fast-paced card game that can only be played with this deck.

"Expanding UNO into playing cards marks another category of gaming that UNO has explored in recent years, and feels like a natural evolution to amplify gameplay," said Ray Adler, Global Head of Games, Mattel. "This twist on UNO is another milestone on our journey to innovate in new areas of culture and a testament to our brand purpose to become more inclusive."