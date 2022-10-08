Mega Gyarados Raid Day Goes Down Today In Pokémon GO

Mega Gyarados Raid Day is happening today in Pokémon GO. If you don't have a Shiny Gyarados or if you need to earn more Gyarados Mega Energy, today is a must-play day for you. In addition to this single-day event, Shiny Xerneas arrives in Tier Five raids today. Note, though, that Xerneas raids will be scarce during Mega Gyarados Raid Day hours from 2 PM until 5 PM local time due to the structure of Raid Day events.

Here are the details for Mega Gyarados Raid Day in Pokémon GO:

Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Feature: Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in raids.

Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in raids. Bonuses: Increased Shiny rate for Gyarados. Receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

Increased Shiny rate for Gyarados. Receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. Field Research: Complete tasks to earn Stardust, Evolution items, and Mega Energy.

Complete tasks to earn Stardust, Evolution items, and Mega Energy. Collection Challenges: Complete the challenges to receive Evolution items.

In addition to Mega Gyarados Raid Day, the current Evolving Stars event is still live. Here are the details:

Date and time: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Cosmoem, the Protostar Pokémon, will be available in Pokémon GO for the first time through evolution. Unlike previous encounters like this, Niantic specifically notes: "Trainers will be able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem by using 25 Cosmog Candy. And don't worry about evolving your only Cosmog—rumor has it that Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter additional Cosmog in the distant future." Hopefully, the "distant future" is an exaggeration. Special Research: More of the Season-long Cosmog-themed Special Research will be unlocked. This is undoubtedly where the evolution task will appear.

: Kakuna, Pidgeotto, Poliwhirl, Kadabra, Haunter, Rhyhorn, Seadra, Scyther, Eevee, Swinub, Ralts, Duskull, Tynamo, Litwick, Helioptile. Nothing new or Shiny here, but there are some opportunities to hunt relatively rare spawns. Raids: Tier One: Slowpoke, Onix, Scyther, Porygon, Sunkern Tier Three: Magneton, Rhydon, Togetic, Piloswine Tier Five: Xerneas (Oct. 8-20), Yveltal (Sept. 27-Oct. 8) Mega: Mega Manectric (Oct 8-20), Mega Lopunny (Sept. 27-Oct. 8)

