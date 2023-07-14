Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Kuro Game, Mobile, Punishing: Gray Raven

Punishing: Gray Raven Launches Second Anniversary Event

Celebrate the second anniversary of Punishing: Gray Raven with a bunch of new events as the latest update is available right now.

Mobile developer and publisher Kuro Game has released a new update for Punishing: Gray Raven, celebrating the game's second anniversary. For the next few weeks, players can earn additional rewards simply by logging in, as well as participating in events, having an increased chance of getting select S-rank characters, the addition of new coatings and omniframes, and more to do. We have the rundown of everything you can expect down below.

"Alongside the anniversary perks, players will also get to enjoy new coatings and a new omniframe. New coatings include the draconic Scire: Magnificent, the vampiric Glory: Nosferatu, Flambeau: Billowing Indigo, and Silverfang: Mandala Dance based on traditional Akdilek costumes. In addition, the popular coating Lucia Crimson Abyss: Volatile Priestess will be making a reappearance for players to snag during the celebration. The anniversary also marks the arrival of the new omniframe Karenina: Scire. Wielding the blast hammer Illumunaire, Karenina has outstanding airborne capability that allows her to stay in the air and fight enemies. During the anniversary events, players will get to enjoy several perks, including guaranteed drops, exchange bonus resets, new limited scenes and memories, and more."

During the Limited research, players can enjoy a 100% rate for select S-rank characters, as well as a guarantee on the omniframe Nanami: Starfarer within 60 pulls.

Punishing: Gray Raven players that log in for three days will enjoy a new limited scene, 10 pulls which include 2500 event construct and R&D tickets, and a 2nd-anniversary medal.

By participating in the Condensate Lab event, players will unlock the Chrome: Banquet memory set.

The Black Card Exchange bonus will also be reset during the anniversary events allowing players to get double black cards for every top-up package, with a limit of once per package.

Players looking to earn rewards and sound off on their favorite characters can participate in the Eden Festival. Players that vote for their favorite characters will earn rewards during the event.

