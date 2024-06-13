Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Landorus, pokemon, Shared Skies
Incarnate Landorus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Shared Skies
Incarnate Forme Landorus returns to Tier Five Raids and it has a double-weakness to Ice-types in Pokémon GO. That means you can duo it!
Article Summary
- Duo Incarnate Forme Landorus in Tier Five Raids using its double Ice-type weakness.
- Top counters include Shadow Mamoswine and Primal Kyogre with Ice moves.
- Four or more players recommended if not using optimal counter teams.
- Shiny Landorus rate 1 in 20; 100% IV CP is 2050/2563 in boosted conditions.
The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It kicks off with a slate of Flying-type Legendaries in Tier Five Raids to match the Season's theme. We will see Zapdos, Landorus, Yveltal, and Ho-Oh in Tier Five Raids while Gyarados, Alakazam, Mega Charizard Y, and Tyranitar return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Raikou gets its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Incarnate Forme Landorus, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Incarnate Forme Landorus Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Incarnate Forme Landorus counters as such:
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Blizzard
- Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalnche
- Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball
- Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Triple Axel
- Cetitan: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Mega Gardevoir: Magical Leaf, Triple Axel
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Forme Landorus with efficiency.
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Mr. Rime: Ice Shard, Triple Axel
- Articuno: Frost Breath, Triple Axel
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Blizzard
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Incarnate Forme Landorus can be defeated with two trainers, but you must use its double-weakness to Ice-types to your advantage in order to pull this off. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Incarnate Forme Landorus will have a CP of 2050 in normal weather conditions and 2563 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.