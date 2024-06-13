Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Landorus, pokemon, Shared Skies

Incarnate Landorus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Shared Skies

Incarnate Forme Landorus returns to Tier Five Raids and it has a double-weakness to Ice-types in Pokémon GO. That means you can duo it!

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It kicks off with a slate of Flying-type Legendaries in Tier Five Raids to match the Season's theme. We will see Zapdos, Landorus, Yveltal, and Ho-Oh in Tier Five Raids while Gyarados, Alakazam, Mega Charizard Y, and Tyranitar return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Raikou gets its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Incarnate Forme Landorus, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Incarnate Forme Landorus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Incarnate Forme Landorus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Blizzard

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalnche

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Triple Axel

Cetitan: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mega Gardevoir: Magical Leaf, Triple Axel

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Forme Landorus with efficiency.

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Mr. Rime: Ice Shard, Triple Axel

Articuno: Frost Breath, Triple Axel

Kyogre: Waterfall, Blizzard

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Incarnate Forme Landorus can be defeated with two trainers, but you must use its double-weakness to Ice-types to your advantage in order to pull this off. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Incarnate Forme Landorus will have a CP of 2050 in normal weather conditions and 2563 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

