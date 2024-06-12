Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: alakazam, pokemon, Shared Skies

Mega Alakazam Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Shared Skies

Mega Alakazam makes a quick and strange return to Raids in Pokémon GO. Defeat it with these counters during the Season of Shared Skies.

Article Summary Season of Shared Skies features Mega Alakazam in Pokémon GO Raids.

Mega Tyranitar and Shadow Tyranitar top the counter list against Mega Alakazam.

A minimum of two trainers is needed to defeat Mega Alakazam, four or more is safer.

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon like Alakazam is roughly 1 in 60.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It kicks off with a slate of Flying-type Legendaries in Tier Five Raids to match the Season's theme. We will see Zapdos, Landorus, Yveltal, and Ho-Oh in Tier Five Raids while Gyarados, Alakazam, Mega Charizard Y, and Tyranitar return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Raikou gets its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Alakzam, who, like Gyarados before it, returns to Raids oddly soon after its May feature. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Alakazam Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Alakazam counters as such:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam (Necrozma is not yet available for most Trainers, but will be third on this list)

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Pinsir: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Alakazam with efficiency.

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Inceneroar: Snarl, Darkest Lariat

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Guzzlord: Snarl, Brutal Swing

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Alakazam can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, using a Pinap Berry or Silver Pinap on an evolved form yields quite a bit of Candy if you can pull it off.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

