Spelunker's Cove Event Details Announced for Pokémon GO

The crab who is always ready to throw hands is getting its chance to shine in the new Pokémon GO Fest 2024 tie-in event: Spelunker's Cove.

Spelunker's Cove Event in Pokémon GO runs from June 15-18, 2024.

Shiny Crabrawler makes its debut, available in various event activities.

Increased spawns and Shiny chances for select rock and water-type Pokémon.

Exclusive paid Timed Research offers rewards, including Crabrawler encounters.

The latest Pokémon GO Fest 2024 tie-in event has been announced: Spelunker's Cove. This unusually titled event will see the debut of Shiny Crabrawler.

Here's what's happening for the Spelunker's Cove event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, June 15, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

New Pokémon: There are no new species coming in this event.

There are no new species coming in this event. Shiny release: Crabrawler gets it Shiny release. It can be found in the wild, in ticketed Timed Research, in Tier One Raids, and through Field Research.

Crabrawler gets it Shiny release. It can be found in the wild, in ticketed Timed Research, in Tier One Raids, and through Field Research. Wild Spawns: Geodude (can be Shiny), Rhyhorn (can be Shiny), Chinchou (can be Shiny), Marill (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Remoraid (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Crabrawler (can be Shiny), and Carbink.

Event bonuses: 2× Candy for catching Pokémon PokéStop Showcases for event-themed Pokémon.

Raids: Tier One: Crabrawler (can be Shiny), Wimpod (can be Shiny), and Jangmo-o Tier Three: Onix (can be Shiny), Kabutops, and Crawdaunt

Field Research: Encounters include Geodude (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Binacle (can be Shiny), Crabrawler (can be Shiny), Carbink, and Jangmo-o

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. This Timed Research will give Trainers tasks focused on exploration and powering up Pokémon, and it will include the following rewards: Encounters with Crabrawler; 5 Premium Battle Passes, 20 Crabrawler Candy. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins.

Niantic writes:

