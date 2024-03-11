Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Blue Sky Games, Merchants Of Rosewall

Merchants Of Rosewall Is Arriving Sometime This Fall

Merchants Of Rosewall will give you the chance to run a shop in the middle of a fantasy world in this fresh take of the management sim.

Article Summary Big Blue Sky Games unveils management sim Merchants Of Rosewall, launching Q3 2024.

Players run a fantasy shop, servicing adventurer and townsfolk needs in a bustling town.

Strategize as a shopkeeper: secure resources, hire staff, and manage intricate relationships.

Unravel a deep narrative involving local lore and mystery while expanding your trade empire.

Indie game developer and publisher Big Blue Sky Games announced their next game, Merchants Of Rosewall, will arrive sometime in Q3 2024. For those of you who love the fantasy way of life but aren't into the combat, this may be the game for you as you'll tackle the hardships of being a shopkeeper in this simulation title. You'll set up shop in a town that has more than a few adventuring parties and other types of visitors pass through as you'll attempt to service their needs and those of the regular townsfolk in a fantasy setting. You can check out more below and the trailer above as we wait for a proper release date.

Merchants of Rosewall

The idealism of Rosewall has always come from its people. Can your greatness lead them to new heights, or is the past too much to overcome? In Merchants of Rosewall, you'll set up your own shop and fill it with items, wares, and other goods the citizens of Rosewall have always wanted. You will need plenty of resources, countless days of hard work, and a cast of talented and creative Companions to help you succeed in the cultural and commercial hub of this fantastic and intriguing land. Secure resources, hire characters to make goods, fulfill orders and customer preferences, maintain your profit, and then bring in more resources and new hires. As you seemingly master the game's systems, you'll be challenged in every way –by customers, suppliers, staff, and seemingly shadowy figures from the city itself– to maintain your path in the face of growing uncertainty.

Even as you grow your commercial empire, old stories of what came before—and who was responsible for it—will shape the relationships you form and the choices you make. Finding the best tradesfolk is only the first step: you'll need to maintain the right balance of neighborly charm and capitalist insight as you look to Rosewall's Orcs, Giants, Elves, and more for help and guidance. Through nuanced and complex conversations with scores of unique characters, players will choose what products to make based on available supplies, customer demand, and the skill of their Companions. Fulfilling a large order can be good for your pocketbook, but what if it costs you the loyalty of a regular but infrequent customer? All the while, you'll have to have the right conversations with the right people at the right time to unravel the mystery that could impact everybody—including you, your customers, and your Companions—in Rosewall.

