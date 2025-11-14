Posted in: Games, Metroid, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: metroid prime, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Releases New Overview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, as Nintendo provides a better overview of the game ahead of launch

Article Summary Nintendo unveils a detailed overview trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, launching December 4, 2025

Samus must survive and escape the planet Viewros after an attack by her rival Sylux in a new story

Explore diverse biomes, use classic and new psychic abilities, and battle deadly foes on your journey

Traverse Sol Valley desert on the Vi-O-La vehicle, smashing crystals and countering enemy threats

Nintendo released a new trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, giving players a better look at the game through this overview trailer. To call this a trailer is a bit of a stretch, as you're getting over seven minutes' worth of footage from the game, the majority of which is narrated by an unnamed voice actor telling you everything you need to know about it. The story centers around Samus being flung to a planet named Viewros that she must survive and escape from after an attack from her rival, Sylux. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will arrive for both the Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2 on December 4, 2025.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond begins with an attack on the Galactic Federation UTO Research Center by Samus' sworn archrival, Sylux. Samus answers the distress call and soon becomes entangled in an unexpected disaster. Awakening on the unknown planet of Viewros, she must fight to survive and escape.

Viewros is home to ferocious beasts, and diverse locales – including lush jungles, a factory beset with storms, a research lab frozen in ice, and a facility nestled in a volcano—each connected by a central desert called Sol Valley. Employ tools like the Scan Visor and Samus' core abilities – like the Power Beam, Missiles, form-altering Morph Ball, and more – to gather information, fight, access new areas, and find a way forward. Samus will also receive mysterious Psychic Abilities that enable her to manipulate energy, activate machinery, and more.

Freely traverse the roadless desert of Sol Valley on Vi-O-La, a vehicle left behind by an ancient civilization. Use Vi-O-La to counter attacks from approaching enemies, and smash crystals at high-speed to convert them into the energy you'll need on your adventure. Plus, depending on her location, Samus can instantly summon and ride Vi-O-La.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!