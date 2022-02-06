Mika & The Witch's Mountain Announced For Late 2022

Chibig Studio revealed a brand new game on the way during their Chibig Presents event last week as Mika & The Witch's Mountain is coming later this year. The game will have you playing as a witch who is just learning how to control her powers and need to take on a new set of quests in order to master them. However, this isn't just some random set of tasks that will help you get from Point A to Point B, you'll have to deal with some problems along the way. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below along with more info below as we wait for a proper release date to come out.

Meet Mika, an aspiring witch with a half-formed set of powers. In order to complete her training, she must help out the townspeople living at the bottom of the mountain, bringing them packages on her magic broom. It's time to make some friends and take to the skies! Help Mika earn her stripes, roaming around the island and earning upgrades with each successful delivery. Along the way you'll get to know each of the quirky characters in town. But be warned – flying is a dangerous business, and packages are easily damaged in transit! A combat-free game for curious hearts. Soar with the wind and discover a bewitching open world with secrets hidden in every nook and cranny. Mika is an aspiring witch with a half-formed set of powers. In order to complete her training, she must help out the townspeople living at the bottom of the mountain, bringing them packages on her magic broom. A loving-made island sandbox to explore on your broom.

Protect the packages from the elements as you fly around the island.

Get to know the villagers, learning a new story with each delivery.

Experience a heartwarming tale about growing up and making your own way.

A short narrative-driven game with enough secrets to keep you coming back for more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mika and The Witch's Mountain – Teaser Trailer (https://youtu.be/2L8wGfOY2Q0)