Minecraft Has Added The Garden Awakens Game Drop

Mojang dropped a new piece of content into Minecraft recently, as players now have access to a darker side as The Garden Awakens

Article Summary Discover Minecraft's dark new biome: The Garden Awakens, with eerie landscapes and thrilling challenges.

Unearth unique resources like pale oak wood and resin, crafting new items for your adventure.

Encounter the new tree-like hostile mob, the creaking, and its mysterious counterpart, the creaking heart.

Explore and decorate with new elements like eyeblossoms and pale moss, enhancing the game's eerie vibe.

Mojang recently released a new update for Minecraft this month, as players get to explore a darker side of the game as The Garden Awakens. In what you would assume would have been prime Halloween content, players can now venture into the newest eerie biome you'll find scattered around called the pale garden. With it comes new resources, new enemies, new landscapes, and so much more to explore underneath it. This really isn't like other areas in the game, and best of luck to anyone who wants to set up a home in the middle of it. You can read the dev notes for this here, as there's more info on the game's website.

Minecraft – The Garden Awakens

Pale oak trees and pale oak wood set – the new pale oak tree can be crafted into an entire pale oak wood set including boat, fence gate, sign, wooden button, door, fence, pressure plate, slab, stairs, trapdoor, planks, stripped pale oak logs and stripped pale oak wood.

– the new pale oak tree can be crafted into an entire pale oak wood set including boat, fence gate, sign, wooden button, door, fence, pressure plate, slab, stairs, trapdoor, planks, stripped pale oak logs and stripped pale oak wood. The creaking – the newest hostile mob added to Minecraft, the creaking is a tree-like foe that will stand motionless when spotted.

– the newest hostile mob added to Minecraft, the creaking is a tree-like foe that will stand motionless when spotted. The creaking heart – a block that generates pale oaks and spawns and controls creakings at night.

– a block that generates pale oaks and spawns and controls creakings at night. Resin –mined from pale oak trees after an encounter with the creaking, resin bricks are crafted from resin clumps using a furnace and resin blocks are crafted from resin clumps in a crafting table

–mined from pale oak trees after an encounter with the creaking, are crafted from using a furnace and are crafted from resin clumps in a crafting table Eyeblossoms –a new flower found only in the pale garden that during the day, its pale petals are closed but at night, it blooms with an unsettling, vibrant orange center – almost like a watchful eye.

–a new flower found only in the pale garden that during the day, its pale petals are closed but at night, it blooms with an unsettling, vibrant orange center – almost like a watchful eye. Pale moss – new decorative blocks adding to the eerie ambiance of the pale garden, including pale moss carpet and pale hanging moss, which hangs from pale oaks like twisting spiderwebs.

