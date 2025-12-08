Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways Launches Harbor Lights & Neon Nights Update

Mini Motorways celebrates six years with an all-new update, bringing a map of Hong Kong as well as a new Creative Mode to the mix

Article Summary Mini Motorways rolls out the Harbor Lights & Neon Nights update with a brand-new Hong Kong map.

Navigate unique ferry terminal obstacles and experience day or neon-lit night modes in Hong Kong.

Creative Mode is now live, letting players design and build their own Mini Motorways cities from scratch.

The 2026 roadmap teases more maps, Creative Mode enhancements, and major community surprises ahead.

Indie game developer and publisher Dinosaur Polo Club dropped a new update for Mini Motorways this week, as the Harbor Lights & Neon Nights update brings Hong Kong to the game. The update comes as part of the game's Sixth Anniversary, bringing a new kind of design and a new challenging map to the game, as well as the new Creative Mode for those who want to build everything from scratch to dive into. We ahve mroe details from the team here as the update is available right now.

Mini Motorways – Harbor Lights & Neon Nights

Explore Hong Kong with today's newly added map. Venture into the next frontier of breathtaking city planning with a brand new obstacle unique to this map: ferry terminals! Experience the city's soothing palette in day mode or embrace neon-lit nightlife in night mode. Design Hong Kong your own way and celebrate more than six years of free Mini Motorways content! Hop into the highly-requested Creative Mode added earlier this year to see Mini Motorways' growth since 2019's initial post-launch visit to Munich.

Sail through new Daily, Weekly, and City challenges in this new map, earn fresh achievements, and experience the duality of Hong Kong like never before. Plus, the city planning continues! A packed 2026 roadmap awaits, including:

A new map in February

Another new map in June, alongside additions to Creative Mode, and a BIG community surprise ahead

A new map in September, QoL updates for Creative Mode

And finally, one more new map to close out the year in December

"As we were working towards this update, we were deeply saddened to hear about the high-rise fire that occurred in Tai Po district, which has severely impacted many," said Casey Lucas-Quaid, Dinosaur Polo Club's Community Manager. "As such, we are pairing this update with a donation to the Tai Po Fire Emergency Appeal run by the Hong Kong Red Cross, and encourage you to donate too if you can."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!