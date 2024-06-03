Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways Travels To Canada With The Sea To Sky Update

Dinosaur Polo Club has a new update out now for Mini Motorways, as players will attempt to make Vencouver a more driveable place.

Article Summary Mini Motorways' Sea To Sky Update introduces the Vancouver map, bringing new Canadian challenges.

Players can now plan routes amidst mountains and waterways to improve Vancouver's traffic flow.

The update features new Daily, Weekly, and City Challenges, with added achievements to earn.

Amie Wolken, CEO of Dinosaur Polo Club, celebrates the highly requested Vancouver map release.

Indie game developer and publisher Dinosaur Polo Club has released a new update today for Mini Motorways, as they go back to the Great White North in the Sea To Sky Update. In case the name didn't give too much away, the team will be going back to Canada with their latest map, as players will have a chance to try and make Vancouver a driveable place. You'll be able to plan out roads and traffic while also making many of the sights and sounds of the area available for people to get to. Which includes rugged mountains, flowing waterways, and blossoming parks. This update also includes new achievements for you to take on across multiple locations, along with the addition of new Daily, Weekly, and City Challenges. We have more info for you about the latest map for the game, as you can download the update right now across multiple platforms.

Mini Motorways – Sea to Sky Update

Slip on some hiking boots and a raincoat and take a trek to the new Vancouver, British Colombia map, the first Canadian map in Mini Motorways. Redesign this Canadian metropolis filled with rocky roads, abundant parks, and flowing waterways to keep traffic moving and citizens happy. Journey to this coastal city nestled between mountain and sea and strategically tackle traffic while accounting for the city's unique obstacles and exquisite geography! Check out new Daily, Weekly, and City Challenges, fresh Achievements, as well as various bug fixes and performance improvements.

"It's awesome to be able to share such a highly requested map with our community of city planners," said Amie Wolken, newly appointed CEO of Dinosaur Polo Club. "We know our players will love the unique challenges Vancouver provides, and we can't wait to see how they tackle this poutine pitstop!"

