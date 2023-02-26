Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns Announced With New Video Assemble Entertainment officially revealed their latest game on the way as we get a look at Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns.

Assemble Entertainment and indie developer Little Knight Games revealed their new game on the way, Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns. This brand new game is a Metroidvania action platformer in which the subject matter and the amazing artwork behind it have been steeped in rich Moroccan folklore. Using ancient weapons, you'll make your way through various levels as you see to find the final Djinn, if they actually still exist. As part of the reveal of the new game, they put out a trailer this week featuring lead programmer Rachid Hassani, as they discuss the cultural influences and considerations that went into the making of this game and helped bring the story to life. Not to mention touching on his own upbringing in Morocco, which helped shape the narrative and cast of characters. Enjoy the video below as they are planning to release the game sometime in 2023.

"Drawing deep inspiration from Moroccan and Amazigh culture, language, and spiritual traditions, Mira & The Legend Of The Djinns is an adventure that tells the tale of Yuba, an avid treasure hunter, and a mysterious Djinn named Mira, the first Djinn discovered in generations. The two journey together across the devastated world of Fallen Amazgesh, a world of ruins, to uncover her lost memories, and in turn, what happened to her land and its people. To this end, Yuba and Mira agree to form a spiritual bond, something no human has done outside of fabled legends. Delivered in a classic 2D pixel art Metroidvania-style format, Mira and Yuba traverse the vast expanse of the Desert Ocean, discovering new friends and vicious foes along the way. Together, the pair will track down priceless artifacts, explore dangerous ruins, battle against mutated creatures and corrupted spirits, and come face to face with the very cause of the cataclysm that destroyed Mira's world and conceived Yuba's."