Miraculous: Paris Under Siege Drops New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Miraculous: Paris Under Siege, as the game finally comes out today for both PC and consoles

Developer Miraculous Corp. and publisher GameMill Entertainment have dropped the new launch trailer for Miraculous: Paris Under Siege. In case you haven't checked the game out, this is a new adventure title based on the French series Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game has officially been released for PC and consoles today.

Miraculous: Paris Under Siege

Rescue Paris from the clutches of Shadow Moth, controlling the ruthless Stormy Weather, who has harnessed ancient Egyptian powers to take over the city! Battle against akumatized villains from the series, like the heroic Ladybug and Cat Noir, in an all-new original story. Use unique abilities, master epic combos, and traverse the city of Paris with parkour finesse on your own – or with seamless drop-in, drop-out local co-op with a friend.

Legendary Heroes Unite: Play as Ladybug and Cat Noir, each with their own stylish combat moves, and switch seamlessly between them. Call upon your fellow heroes like Rena Rouge, Carapace, and others during battle to turn the tide with coordinated attacks!

Master the Martial Arts: Execute agile combos on the ground and in mid-air, harnessing the full spectrum of Ladybug and Cat Noir's abilities to defeat your enemies in high-flying style.

Fight Fearsome Foes: Face off against classic villains from the series, each posing unique challenges. From The Bubbler and Lady WiFi to Truth and Sole Crusher, you'll need to adapt your tactics to counter their powers and save Paris.

Stylish Acrobatics: Use amazing parkour moves such as swinging, rail slides, and wall jumps to navigate the Parisian landscape, uncover secrets, and outmaneuver enemies!

Customize Your Playstyle: Enhance your heroes' abilities by earning experience to upgrade your traits: Life, Speed, Damage, Assist Energy, and Evade. Tailor your abilities to your preferred style and maximize your impact in battles.

Save the Day: Liberate Paris one district at a time, choosing your path through non-linear gameplay that encourages exploration and strategy. Restore light and hope to each corner of the city besieged by Shadow Moth's dark influence.

Couch Co-op Adventures: Battle alongside a friend with seamless drop-in, drop-out local co-op, and experience the thrill of saving Paris together.

