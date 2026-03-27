Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ziggurat Interactive | Tagged: bloodrayne, BloodRayne: Definitive Collection, Strictly Limited Games

BloodRayne: Definitive Collection Announced For a Late July Release

The BloodRayne: Definitive Collection has been announced, bringing everything from the series under one set with some bonus items

Article Summary BloodRayne: Definitive Collection launches in late July for PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Includes BloodRayne: Terminal Cut, BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut, and BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites.

Features enhanced visuals, improved gameplay, and all previous updates and patches.

Deluxe Edition comes with bonus items like a poster and soundtrack for fans of Rayne's saga.

Ziggurat Interactive has teamed with Strictly Limited Games to release a new bundle of titles, as BloodRayne: Definitive Collection has been revealed. This collection brings all three titles into one set, complete with all-new features implemented for this release, along with updates and patches for an enhanced, smoother experience on modern consoles. What's more, those who decide to get the Deluxe Edition will find some additional goodies, including a poster and a soundtrack compilation. We have more details here as the collection will be available for PS5 and Nintendo Switch players on July 29, 2026.

Continue The Vampire-Driven Hunt with BloodRayne: Definitive Collection

The BloodRayne: Definitive Collection combines BloodRayne: Terminal Cut, BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut, and BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites in one comprehensive package, delivering the complete saga of the iconic dhampir heroine Rayne. Players step into the role of Rayne, a dhampir (half-human, half-vampire), and agent of the secretive Brimstone Society, tasked with hunting supernatural threats around the world. Across the trilogy, Rayne stands out as one of gaming's earliest female anti-heroes, battling occult forces, monstrous enemies, and powerful vampire adversaries while confronting her own dark origins.

The collection brings together the most complete and refined versions of the original games to date, enhanced for modern systems with newly implemented patches delivering improved performance, stability, and overall playability. Featuring upgraded visuals, high-resolution support, enhanced textures, and modern quality-of-life features, this marks the first time the trilogy has been presented in such a definitive form. Blending third-person action, hack-and-slash combat, shooting mechanics, and fast-paced 2D platforming, the series offers a distinctive retro-horror experience across a variety of gameplay styles. From battling supernatural threats tied to occult conspiracies in the 1930s, to confronting Rayne's own vampire family and ultimately facing her father in a deadly castle stronghold, the BloodRayne saga delivers a dark and action-packed vampire adventure spanning three iconic titles.

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