Arcade Action Puzzler Jupiter Junkworks Announced

Jupiter Junkworks has been announced for PC via Steam this week, as the team ar offering an arcade action title with puzzle themes

Indie game developer and publisher Pixel Drake announced their latest game in the works, as we got our first look at Jupiter Junkworks. This is an all-new arcade action title that incorporates puzzles for you to complete different levels, as you play as junkers trying to complete contracts to earn resources, which they will use to rebuild a run-down spaceship junkyard. The game has no date, but we have a trailer for you to check out as it will eventually come to Steam.

Jupiter Junkworks

Set in a high-tech future among Jupiter's moons, the story follows Ryla, Grant, and Jun—a misfit trio from vastly different corners of the solar system. After an unexpected twist of fate leaves them broke and stuck with a run-down spaceship salvage yard, they'll have to work through their differences and pool their skills to turn Jupiter Junkworks into something worth fighting for. As you progress, you'll uncover secrets about their pasts, their motivations, and maybe even why the junkyard's last owner vanished without a trace. Fast, strategic, and satisfyingly crunchy—Jupiter Junkworks brings classic arcade puzzle vibes with a fresh sci-fi twist. Complete contracts to earn resources and unlock upgrades in both gameplay and story.

Slam: Slamming blocks is at the heart of Jupiter Junkworks' arcade puzzle action. Every slam lets you shear off parts of existing blocks or compress gaps beneath them—essential techniques you'll need to master to succeed. It's also how you recharge your power-ups, so keep slamming and keep the momentum going!

Match: Match colored bits to collect valuable resources and trigger block tumbles! In many challenges, collecting these bits is your primary objective—often more important than simply clearing rows. They also carry over into the campaign, so going above and beyond your contract goals means extra resources to invest in upgrades and progress.

Crush: Strategic placement and timing are key, as building massive rows and chaining combos together will earn you greater rewards and help you complete contracts faster. But there's a twist: every crushed row fuels your heat meter, gradually ramping up the pace and intensity. As your heat rises, so does the speed of incoming blocks, pushing your reflexes and decision-making to the limit.

Smash: Unlock a growing arsenal of tools designed to obliterate blocks and boost your strategy. One of the first at your disposal is the Rail Driver which compresses everything in a block-wide column, clearing space and setting up massive plays. Each powerup can be used to create a unique loadout tailored to your playstyle, whether you prefer calculated combos, brute force, or chaos-fueled improvisation.

