Mirthwood Launch Pushed Back Until Early November

The release of the game Mirthwood has officially been pushed back, as the game will now arrive in early November on Steam

Article Summary Mirthwood's release is delayed to November 6, 2024, providing extra time for final optimizations and features.

Bad Ridge Games prioritizes performance optimization, localization, and systems improvements before launch.

V Publishing emphasizes launching a fully polished game for the best player experience, prioritizing quality.

Mirthwood offers an immersive medieval RPG life sim with farming, combat, dynamic events, and rich interactions.

Indie game developer Bad Ridge Games and publisher V Publishing confirmed today that Mirthwood's release has been pushed back. They team released a couple of quotes, which we have for you here, letting fans know the game has been pushed to November 6, 2024, to give the team a little extra time to work on the game.

"We want Mirthwood to be the best it can be on day one," said Daron Otis at Bad Ridge Games. "As a small, passionate team, we've worked tirelessly to create a world that players will love, but we felt there were still key areas, like performance optimization, localization, and some of the systems, that need to be fleshed out and more attention before launch."

"Releasing a game that isn't 100% ready isn't something we want to do," said Michael Brown, CEO of V Publishing. "We're committed to ensuring that when Mirthwood reaches players' hands, it's as polished as possible. The fans of the game are the most important thing, and making them happy is more of a priority than hitting a date, no matter what."

Mirthwood

Welcome to Mirthwood, an enchanting RPG life sim. Fleeing a continent swept with war your arrival in a new land provides a fresh start. Experience an immersive medieval fantasy world sandbox that allows you to choose who you want to be. Manage your own homestead, build a farm, plant and harvest crops, rear animals, and upgrade your facilities to craft items and gear. Build a peaceful life for your family and trade your goods from town to town. Mirthwood features a rich, fully realized world, with gorgeous hand-drawn graphics, immersive sound effects, and an original musical score. Explore an open world comprised of six diverse regions and three distinct towns, with much to discover – and uncover. Battle Storms, Winter, & Disease with survival-lite elements as you progress through a bewitching world.

Take up a sword or ready your bow in real-time combat, Mirthwood will pit you against a variety of enemies from Bandits to werewolves. Equip yourself with a collection of weapons, armor, and clothing. Level and specialize your character in your chosen combat class to improve your ability to survive the dangers of Bleakwood. Mirthwood's ecosystem makes organic stories possible. Face new situations and conditions generated by the living world. Embark on quests, encounter dynamic events across the world and investigate mysteries. Search for Rare & Epic Loot across the world and find new adventures along the way. Meet and befriend (or insult) townsfolk and NPCs across Mirthwood with a new Sims-style interaction system. Establish & Grow a Relationship with any NPC, unlock new social Interactions as your relationships grow, and even uncover quests and tasks. The other denizens of the Free Lands each have their own lives to lead and will go about their days and nights in a fully simulated world.

