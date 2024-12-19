Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bad Ridge Games, Mirthwood, V Publishing

Mirthwood Launches Night Of Falling Stars Update

Mirthwood has been given its own holiday update, as players can experience the Night of Falling Stars content, starting today

Indie game developer Bad Ridge Games and publisher V Publishing have launched the holiday update in Mirthwood today. Night Of Falling Stars brings in a ton of new content for you to explore, as you'll see Yuletide decorations everywhere, along with a celebration for the season, new crops and recipes, and more to explore. We have the dev notes below as the update is live today.

Mirthwood – Night of Falling Stars

During the Night of Falling Stars, the nobility of Turien have gathered to celebrate their opulence and throw a masquerade party for the ages – the Starlight Ball. Something's amiss, though, because your invitation has arrived with seemingly no strings attached, yet your host appears to have some… ulterior motives. It's up to you to unravel the complicated intricacies of the night's attendees and solve the mysteries that unfold under the stars. That's not all that awaits Mirthwood players in the Night of Falling Stars update, however. Indulge your inner horticulturalist with new crops to plant and manage alongside new delicious recipes to cook, from farm to table. The addition of tea and beekeeping adds a perfect dose of coziness to your homestead experience. Plus, the highly requested fish creel is finally here as part of this update.

Dress for success with new couture items, including clothing, hats, and hairstyles that make their way into players' wardrobes as part of today's Night of Falling Stars update. The new Magic Mirror allows players to change their appearance. Plus, a new helmet vanity slot option allows players to showcase stylish headpieces while maintaining the defensive values of their base helmets – in other words, Mirthwood now features helmet transmog! As it's December, the team wanted to include something to celebrate the season. As part of today's update, and every winter season moving forward, players can take part in a Yuletide celebration in Mirthwood that includes Yuletide-themed decor, clothing, and of course, food.

Alongside additional performance and stabilization patches that have happened since the game's launch, Bad Ridge Games has recently reworked combat, and players should find action more engaging as a result. Stamina is now spent while performing combat actions or running, with the idea to curb move-spamming that made actions otherwise uninteresting. However, if you miss how combat was before this rework, you can disable the changes by choosing the "easy combat" option in the in-game settings.

