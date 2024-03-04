Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: MLB, MLB Rivals

MLB RIVALS Is Currently Taking New Pre-Registrations

Com2uS have officially renamed their long-running MLB mobile game, as MLB Rivals is currently signing players up for the 2024 title.

Com2uS announced this morning they have renamed MLB 9 Innings Rivals to simply be MLB RIVALS and that they are taking pre-registrations soon for new players. The team is bringing in an improved version of the last incarnation, with full rosters of the entire league and beyond, as well as improved graphics, accurate schedules and stats, and more to bring a new era to the franchise. We have more info below about the game, as it will launch later this Spring, tied to the 2024 season. When they do start to register players, those who do so will receive 3,000 Stars, and additional items like Team Selective Prime Pack and Signature Pack, which will be given out according to the accumulated number of people who sign up

MLB Rivals embodies two decades of baseball game production expertise and technology to showcase a stellar lineup of MLB stadiums and players with vibrant graphics, diverse content, and a unique chance to experience heart-stopping baseball games on the go. Players can hit the ground running by joining today to receive 3,000 Stars, a Team Selective Prime Pack, and a Signature Pack, plus the chance to earn even more exclusive rewards. Fans can also look forward to all-new, large-scale content updates and 2024 Season Live Cards, which feature the most up-to-date information on their favorite major league players. In celebration of the MLB World Tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, fans are invited to participate in a countdown event to the exciting Seoul Series. Players will have the chance to win essential items like the Prime Card Packs and Premium Scout Tickets for team development and play along during exclusive events like the First-Hit Prediction.

Features various game modes for you to enjoy. Hit home runs and lead your team to victory! Play games in Highlight Mode to only play in critical situations! Watch your epic moments again via the Replay system. Advance in the Major League Baseball Postseason and become the World Series Champion. Experience the fantastic world of baseball as you continue to play. Simple: Play whenever and wherever you want with easy accessibility. Switch between Quick Play, Highlight Play, and Full Play for flexible gameplay. Play with one hand in portrait mode as well as landscape mode for the best gameplay experience. Enjoy a thrilling Major League Baseball game in the palms of your hands.

