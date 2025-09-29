Posted in: Com2uS, Games, MLB, Mobile Games | Tagged: baseball, MLB Rivals

MLB Rivals Launches 2025 Postseason Update With New Content

MLB Rivals has been given an all-new update this morning, as the team focuses on the 2025 Postseason with new items and rewards

Article Summary MLB Rivals launches 2025 Postseason update with revamped club battle system and new strategy features

Collect Playoff Hero Moment Cards highlighting iconic MLB postseason performances from real games

Special in-game postseason events begin September 29, 2025, with exclusive rewards and free scouts

Official MLB and MLB Players licenses deliver authentic baseball action across PC and mobile devices

Com2uS has launched a new update for MLB Rivals this morning, as the game will now focus on the 2025 Postseason now that the teams have been finalized. The update brings with it a revamped club battle system, as well as new playoff hero moment cards, along with special events and rewards to gain while the playoffs are happening. We have the finer details below as the update is live for both PC and mobile.

2025 Postseason Update

The Club Battle System has been overhauled to provide deeper strategy and more thrilling matchups. Instead of daily contests between four clubs, players will now face off in head-to-head showdowns. Club leaders can assign members to Attack or Defense formations, each with unique boost effects, adding new tactical layers to the competition. Playoff Hero Moment Cards: To celebrate the drama and excitement of the MLB Postseason, MLB Rivals introduces Playoff Hero Moment Cards, spotlighting players who delivered unforgettable performances in real-world playoff games. These new cards offer collectors and competitors alike an exciting way to relive legendary moments.

To celebrate the drama and excitement of the MLB Postseason, MLB Rivals introduces Playoff Hero Moment Cards, spotlighting players who delivered unforgettable performances in real-world playoff games. These new cards offer collectors and competitors alike an exciting way to relive legendary moments. Special Events and Rewards: Starting September 29 , 2025, players can participate in a variety of in-game post-season events: Free Scouts and Rewards: Earn up to 200 Postseason Scout Tickets and claim high-value items such as the FA Signature Pack. Playoff Hero Moment Acquisition: Beginning October 16, players can recruit a Playoff Hero Moment Card from their favorite team. Daily Mission Rewards: Items like the Team Selective Prime Pack, Superior Skill Change Ticket, and Limit Break Card will be available during the Postseason. Ranked Slugger World Championship: Compete in this special Postseason event to test your power and claim exclusive rewards.

MLB Rivals

With official MLB and MLB Players, Inc. licenses, MLB Rivals brings fans a wholly authentic baseball experience across PC and mobile. Featuring global cover athletes Jung Hoo Lee, Bryce Harper and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the game captures the intensity of the sport with lifelike graphics and immersive gameplay. Recent additions include a landmark partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, giving players the chance to recruit baseball legends such as Derek Jeter, Greg Maddux, Don Sutton, Tony Pérez, Jack Morris and Tim Raines.

