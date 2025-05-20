Posted in: Bandai Namco, Elden Ring, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign Releases New Wylder Character Trailer

Elden Ring Nightreign has a new character trailer available for you to check out, as we get a better look at the Wylder this week

Article Summary Bandai Namco reveals a new Elden Ring Nightreign trailer spotlighting the Wylder character class.

Players choose from eight characters, each with distinct abilities and powerful Ultimate moves.

Nightreign features a dynamic night cycle that alters Limveld’s map and adds high-stakes boss battles.

Each session is unique, with evolving enemies, relic upgrades, and replayable open-dungeon adventures.

Bandai Namco has released the next character trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign, as this one gives us a better look at the Wylder. The character you see on all of the box art is a mix of styles, as you're getting a longswordsman who also has a small crossbow attached to his gauntlet. It's basically Batman with a sword, or at least, that's the way we're going to look at it because it's kinda funny to watch this trailer with The Dark Knight soundtrack behind it. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released on May 30 for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Elden Ring Nightreign

The all-new adventure in Elden Ring Nightreign begins at the Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing environment, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night's Tide. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.

Elden Ring Nightreign is unlike any experience created before by FromSoftware, Inc. In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards, and Limveld itself are ever-shifting and evolving with each new session. Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of the map will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards. Finding Sites of Grace gives each hero a chance to level up and gain crucial power. With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world.

