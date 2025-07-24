Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Mobile Games, san diego comic con, Scopley | Tagged: marvel, Monopoly GO!, San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Scopely, SDCC 20205

Monopoly GO! Partners With Fantastic Four at SDCC 2025

Monopoly GO! has a special event and activation happening at San Diego Comic-Con, as the Fantastic Four have arrived in game and in person

Article Summary Monopoly GO! launches a limited-time Fantastic Four crossover event at SDCC 2025.

Players can unlock exclusive in-game rewards like The Thing Tea Emoji through Google Play Points.

SDCC attendees can visit Google Play's Rewards Lab for Fantastic Four-inspired interactive experiences.

Exclusive Marvel and Clash of Clans collectibles drop on Google Play throughout the year.

Scopely has teamed up with Marvel for a special activation and event involving Monopoly GO!, as the Fantastic Four have arrived in the game and at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. For a limited time, Marvel's first family will be in the game for a special crossover event, with some fun activities and rewards. Meanwhile, in San Diego today, you can go check out a special activation setup where they've partnered with Google Play for an interactive experience. Basically, it's some fun to be one of the members of the team while earning both IRL gear and prizes, as well as digital points and in-game items. We have the full details below as the booth is open today and the in-game event is live right now.

Monopoly GO! x Fantastic Four

First up, the Fantastic Four have landed in Monopoly GO! From July 24 until August 4, you can level up your board on Monopoly GO! and get a limited-edition in-game reward: The Thing Tea Emoji in the US. This is exclusive to Play Points members and can be used to react to other Tycoons during Bank Heists and Shut Downs. You can also redeem unique collectibles on Google Play, including items like Fantastic Four Fan Packs, a limited-edition Fantastic Four: First Steps Citizen timepiece and even a signed Phil Noto Marvel comic book.

Rewards Lab at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Starting July 24, Google Play is opening its Rewards Lab to celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps. At Comic-Con you can step onto our larger-than-life conveyor belt that takes you to interactive pods inspired by the Fantastic Four's abilities. See what it's like to stretch like Mister Fantastic, bend light like the Invisible Woman, smash and stomp like The Thing for MONOPOLY GO! rewards, and fire off into the sky for a Human Torch photo op. Google Play Points members will be treated to exclusive perks like prioritized entry and exclusive on-the-ground rewards.

The rewards don't just stop at Comic-Con. Last month, we announced we'll be dropping a rotating selection of merchandise and collectibles all year long in the U.S, and we're back with our second drop. This time, we've partnered with Supercell to bring you exclusive items you can only get on Google Play, like the Clash of Clans Barbarian figurine, Baby Dragon plush, Hog Rider canvas tote and more rolling out over the next week. Head to the Google Play Points page to see what's new, and keep an eye out for what's next.

