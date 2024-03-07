Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Launches Its First Season Next Week

Niantic has revealed new details about the first season of Monster Hunter Now, set to be released into the game next week.

Article Summary Monster Hunter Now's first season launches with new Charge Blade weapon and skills.

Encounter new large monsters Odogaron, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Deviljho with Invasions.

Layered Equipment feature introduced for cosmetic customization of hunters.

Season Pass offers tiered rewards and the Celebration Quest Line adds 16 new quests.

Niantic revealed the full details of what players can expect to see in the first season of Monster Hunter Now, which they will launch in the game next week. This is designed to be the most action and content-packed season they can make it with a new weapon, new large monsters, new layered equipment, a new status ailment, new skills, new features, and more. We have the full rundown from the devs of what you can expect from the game when Season One launches on March 13.

Monster Hunter Now – Season One

Epic hunts will abound, with more monsters appearing more often, and subspecies appearing at Hunt-a-thon Points. A new Celebration Quest Line will give hunters plenty of goals to accomplish once the season starts. Read on for details on all of the new content coming to Monster Hunter Now.

New Weapon: Charge Blade

This weapon type has two modes: the highly maneuverable sword and the powerful axe. Charge energy while in Sword Mode and then use it in Axe Mode to inflict greater damage. Axe Mode combines the sword and shield into one epic weapon. Hunters can use Super Amped Element Discharge to unleash one powerful attack.

New Large Monsters

Odogaron, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Deviljho arrive with the new season. Hunters can unlock Odogaron and Tzitzi-Ya-Ku by completing the corresponding urgent quests in the Season 1 story quest. They will also appear on the field for all hunters who have completed the prologue at specific periods during the event.

Deviljho can be encountered through a new map feature: Invasions.

New Feature: Invasions

As hunters explore the map, they may notice volatile territories appearing at random within the regular habitats (desert, forest and swamp). When hunters engage a large monster roaming a volatile territory, Deviljho may invade their encounter, ambushing the hunter and replacing the monster that the hunter thought they were just about to hunt.

New Feature: Layered Equipment

Niantic is adding cosmetic equipment to Monster Hunter Now, allowing hunters to express their style while retaining the power and performance of their preferred loadout. Additionally, all forged equipment grade 6 and above can be used as layered equipment.

New Rewards System: Seasons and the Season Pass

With the change of Seasons comes a new set of monsters and quests. Completing certain activities, such as slaying large monsters, will reward all hunters with Tier Points, unlocking rewards as players progress along the seasonal track.

The Season Pass has both a Free Plan and a Premium Plan. By purchasing the Premium Plan, Hunters can claim additional rewards for each tier.

New Status Ailment

The Vernal Invader adds a new status ailment to Monster Hunter Now: bleeding, which is inflicted by Odogaron's attacks. A hunter that is bleeding will accumulate bleeding damage every time they attack or perform an evade. If they receive an attack while bleeding, the amount of damage accumulated will be added to the normal amount of damage for the attack, resulting in a larger loss of health. Bleeding can be stopped if the hunter avoids attacking and evading for a period of time.

New Skills

Latent Power, Quick Work and Status Sneak Attack are some of the new skills hunters can look forward to harnessing in battle with the start of the new season.

Increased Loadouts

By popular demand, all hunters will have their loadouts increased from five to ten.

New Celebration Quest Line

Sixteen new quests will award hunters with an exclusive hunter medal and Beginner Weapon Tickets. After hunters complete the fourth stage of the quest series and above, they'll be granted additional rewards such as: Zinogre Plates, Wyvern Gem Shards and other coveted monster materials. Event quests will become available to hunters after they complete the prologue in the Special Quests tab in game. The celebration quests will be available from March 14 at 9:00 a.m. to March 24 at 2:59 p.m. local time.

About Beginner Weapon Tickets: these tickets allow hunters to forge grade 3 weapons that have appeared in previous events. Additionally, the Bone Strongarm will be newly available, a grade 3 weapon from the charge blade weapon type. This will make it easy for both veteran and newer hunters alike to quickly try out the Charge Blade.

Note that the 2024 Weapon Ticket that was available in previous events has been renamed to the Beginner Weapon Ticket. Any 2024 Weapon Tickets hunters still have will be renamed to Beginner Weapon Tickets.

Subspecies Monsters Appearing at Hunt-a-thon Points

Pink Rathian, Black Diablos, and Azure Rathalos will start appearing at Hunt-a-thon Points.

More frequent appearances of Odogaron and Tzitzi-Ya-Ku on the field: this update introduces monsters Odogaron and Tzitzi-Ya-Ku – look for them to appear more frequently in the following habitats:

Desert: Tzitzi-Ya-Ku

Swamp: Odogaron

These monsters will appear on the field during the event period to all hunters who have completed the prologue. After the event, they will only appear on the field to hunters who have completed the corresponding urgent quests in the Season 1 story.

Monsters to Appear More Frequently, Everywhere

From March 14 at 12:00 a.m. through March 24 at 2:59 p.m. (UTC), as a continuation of the Monster Hunter Now Celebration 2024 Part I, monsters in all habitats will reappear after one hour, and monsters will appear in more places on the field.

