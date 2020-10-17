Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp Will Be Released October 23rd

Beautiful Glitch revealed this week that they will be releasing their upcoming game Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp on October 23rd. The first game was a small indie hit that got a lot of people enjoying dating monsters in what was essentially a unique dating sim. Now you'll have a second shot at love as you're headed to camp to sneak off into the woods, learn about yourselves, and ultimately find a direction for your affection. You can check out the trailer and screenshots below before the game is released this coming Friday.

The original Monster Prom is a multiplayer dating sim that shines for its beautiful art and unapologetic humor. Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp brings you into a new setup (summer camp) with new characters to romance, including old faces and new ones: Damien, Calculester, Milo, Dahlia, Joy and Aaravi. But that's not all, Monster Camp comes with twists here and there: from the campfire mechanics to a new stage full of magic mixed drinks.

Monster Camp is a maturely immature dating sim you can play solo or competitively with up to four players in online and local multiplayer, as well as Steam Remote Play Together. Choose where to spend your time around the camp by day, meeting new characters, taking part in wholesome camp activities, settling childish arguments and rivalries, and more. When the day is done, gather around the new campfire system, where everyone comes together to decide who to sit with and who to gossip about!

Your summer fling is up to you: choose your pronouns and pursue whoever you want (including the series' first non-binary romance option, the breathtaking reaper Milo Belladonna) regardless of your identity. Seriously: these monsters are a treat and ready to shippppp. Each run is quick, making it easy to explore new characters, choices and consequences, as well as silly secrets and easter eggs. With 50+ characters, 350+ events, 20+ endings and tons of surprises to discover based on your choices, Monster Camp is a fun and positive romantic romp you'll remember fondly when it's time to go back to school.