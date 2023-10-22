Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beautiful Glitch, Monster Prom 3

Monster Prom 3 Reveals New Cult Of The Lamb Crossover

Developer Beautiful Glitch revealed this past week that the primary character from Cult Of The Lamb will be coming over to Monster Prom 3.

Indie game developer and publisher Beautiful Glitch has revealed that they are adding a free update to Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip that will bring in a special crossover with Cult Of The Lamb. The update will be added to the game as part of Steam's upcoming Scream Fest, which is set to run from October 26 until November 1. The update will include a number of small improvements and whatnot, but the biggest addition to the game will be a special crossover event with the main character of Massive Monster's hit Cult of the Lamb. Essentially, they are making the character pop in for a cameo as part of the game's story, as you branch off and help them solve a mystery involving what else? A cult! Enjoy the ingo and trailer below as it arrives on October 26.

"Monster Roadtrip, multiplayer narrative adventure with survival mechanics, sees players embarking on a road trip alongside fan favorites Polly and Scott, visiting more than 60 different locations and picking up hitchhikers along the way. The game's new free update will feature Cult of the Lamb's titular Lamb as a hitchhiker in several original scenes. Additionally, players will have the chance to pursue the Lamb as a Romance Option and unlock a special ending."

"Despite Monster Roadtrip and Cult of the Lamb's differences in gameplay, the crossover serves as a major opportunity to display the games' shared sensibilities. Cult of the Lamb's mix of horror, adventure, and black comedy turned it into one of 2022's most successful indie releases, while Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip expands on the franchise's much-beloved blend of comedy with horror, fantasy, and sci-fi tropes. Monster Roadtrip's free update will launch October 26th, 10am Pacific, on both PC and Switch. For the duration of the event, players will also have the chance to purchase Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip for a discounted price."

