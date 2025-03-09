Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Interactive Fate, Monster Run, Monster Run: Downfall of the Empire

Monster Run: Downfall Of The Empire Reveals Epic Games Store Date

After having already been released on Steam, Monster Run: Downfall Of The Empire will be out on the Epic Games Store this week

Article Summary Monster Run: Downfall Of The Empire hits Epic Games Store on March 13, 2025.

Play as a giant fire-breathing monster cat with 100+ upgrades and 11+ attacks.

Defeat 72+ enemy units, minibosses, and wizards in a challenging roguelite adventure.

Experience evolving maps, destructible environments, and an intense single-player campaign.

Indie game developer Interactive Fate and publisher Iceberg Interactive confirmed that Monster Run: Downfall of the Empire will be released for the Epic Games Store this week. The title has already been out on Steam since August 2024, so really this is just them releasing it on a new platform. The best we can tell, it is the same game; there's no updates or special content for it. We have a new trailer for you here at the game will be out on the EGS on March 13, 2025.

Monster Run: Downfall of the Empire

You embody a giant fire-breathing monster cat. To protect your forest ravaged by a greedy human empire, you've decided to personally destroy the empire, together with all of its soldiers, castles, kings and things. Endure the challenges and unlock a large array of new supernatural abilities. With 100+ upgrades, you can harness 11+ unique attacks, ranging from panic-inducing roars to shooting electricity from your paws – or even summoning a rain of blades to pour down your enemies. Most of your enemies will be tiny, yet evil. They will be commanded by various minibosses, aided by powerful wizards, and protected by large fortresses. The formidable armies of your enemies feature more than 66 different types of enemy units.

Fight as a giant monster against massive human armies, minibosses, and wizards.

72+ different enemy unit types.

Diverse opponents that use a variety of tactics & stances, not simply rushing you.

Humans are subject to fear & will panic if their fellow soldiers get massacred.

More than 100+ upgrades, including more than 10 new unique abilities & attacks.

Single-player campaign with 22+ missions.

Evolving map (each time player starts a new run, some missions will be switched with new, alternative missions).

It's a roguelite/survival experience, expect your fights to be challenging and deadly, with an optional permadeath mode.

Destructible environments – human-made constructions (including furniture, towers, castles, etc) are fully destructible.

