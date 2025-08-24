Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Little Chicken, Moonlight Peaks

Moonlight Peaks Receives New Gameplay Trailer For Gamescom 2025

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game Moonlight Peaks from Gamescom 2025, as we get a better look at the gameplay

Article Summary Moonlight Peaks unveils a fresh gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2025, showcasing new features and mechanics.

Play as Dracula’s child in a supernatural town filled with vampires, werewolves, and magical creatures.

Grow cursed crops, design your vampire lair, master witchcraft, and interact with quirky local residents.

A PC demo is available now, with Moonlight Peaks scheduled for full release on Steam in 2026.

Developer Little Chicken, with publishers Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games, released a brand-new trailer for the game Moonlight Peaks during Gamescom 2025. We haven't seen or heard much about the game in over a year, as this is more of a cute vampire title where you play the son of Dracula in a magical town in the shadow of his castle. This trailer reveals more of the gameplay and mechanics, along with many of the characters you'll run into and tasks you'll be doing. Enjoy the trailer, as the game is still aiming for a 2026 release.

Moonlight Peaks

Moonlight Peaks takes place in its titular town, home to vampires, werewolves, mermaids, and other supernatural denizens who mostly come out at night—where the unnatural is the norm. As the grown-up progeny of Count Dracula, players will have to prove to their skeptical father that an (un-)life of compassion is possible, even for the undead. While players design their perfect vampire lair and learn the art of farming magical crops and witchcraft, they'll get to know the eclectic mix of human and supernatural residents that also call Moonlight Peaks home, and maybe even find their eternal love! More information about the setting and features of Moonlight Peaks will be revealed at a later date, but players can download a new demo on PC right now for a glimpse at the haunted haven that awaits.

Cultivate your farm with cursed crops and flowers! As a vampire, your main source of sustenance is cursed food, so growing and cursing crops like pumpkins and nightshade will be a vital aspect of the game. Choose from a wide range of customization options to create a character that truly represents who you are. As you progress in the game, you'll also unlock powerful vampire abilities, allowing you to take on the characteristics of your immortal ancestors. From enhanced senses to shapeshifting, these abilities will give you the edge you need to rise to the top of the vampire hierarchy in Moonlight Peaks. Create your own vampire's paradise, a sanctuary that reflects your gothic taste. Select the perfect coffin and craft eerie decorations to give your home a touch of the macabre. With the ability to expand your farm plot and upgrade your home, the possibilities are endless.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!