Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Releases New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest gameplay video for Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, as the devs provide commentary to the highly-anticipated sequel

Article Summary Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault gets a new gameplay video with insightful developer commentary.

Explore roguelike dungeons, gather relics, and manage your shop in the growing village of Tresna.

Invest in village shops, upgrade gear, and interact with colorful townsfolk to boost your success.

Balance risk and reward as you seek riches, decorate your shop, and restore hope for the villagers.

Indie game developer Digital Sun and publisher 11 Bit Studios announced the highly anticipated sequel, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault. This is a good six-minute video showcasing a chunk of the gameplay and mechanics, while also showing off a bit of the world in the action-adventure RPG sequel. All of which has audio commentary from the developers as they explain some of what's happening. Enjoy the video above as the game is still currently slated to be released at some point in 2025.

Dive deep into Action-RPG with roguelike elements and a tale about new beginnings. With no coin to your name, you and the other townsfolk find yourselves stranded in the distant village of Tresna. Now, it's up to you to get back on your feet and turn your humble shop into the beating heart of the village's wealth. Explore dangerous dungeons, gather relics, sell them, and reinvest in your friends' establishments. Unlock new weapons, armor, shop decorations, and—more importantly—restore hope that things can one day turn around.

Strap on your trusty backpack, hone your weapons and venture into the unknown in search of new riches. The further you delve, the larger the treasure. Tread carefully, though. Let greed take hold, and you risk losing it all. After each escapade, you put your hard-earned loot on sale. That's where your shop-owner charm will shine. Decorate the layout of the shop floor, haggle for the best deals, and handle unexpected events to maximize your profits. Whether it's simple junk or shiny relics, everything has a price.

A merchant can only be as prosperous as their village. Invest in the townsfolks' establishments to obtain better weapons, armor, and upgrades. As the village thrives and grows more vibrant, new people (and money!) will be drawn towards your shop. Set a new home in the blob-brimming, vivid land of Tresna. Meet the locals, from the vigorous blacksmith to a witty witch, amongst many others! Be it upgrading gear, purchasing decorations, or loitering around, Tresna is a place you'll never want to leave.

