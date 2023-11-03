Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: invincible, Mortal Kombat 1, omni man

Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Off More Gameplay For Invincible's Omni-Man

Check out the new video showing off more of Omni-Man from Invincible in action in Mortal Kombat 1, along with Tremor.

Key Points New gameplay revealed for Omni-Man from Invincible in Mortal Kombat 1.

Tremor returns to the game with a unique look, available as a DLC Kameo Fighter.

Both characters can be bought individually or via the Kombat Pack on November 20.

J. K. Simmons voices Omni-Man, who joins the Mortal Kombat roster on November 9.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios revealed more content for Mortal Kombat 1 this week, showing off more of Omni-Man from Invincible in the game. This brand-new trailer, which you can check out down below, shows off the character in all of his muscle-bound glory as he destroys everything in front of him. This is a proper character trailer, as we saw in the past with other characters before the game was launched, as he completely dominates like an evil Superman. The trailer also gives us a proper look at Tremor, making his first appearance back since MKX, but with a slightly altered look that feels like parts of him were ripped from MK Armageddon and meshed with this incarnation. He will arrive as a DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. Both characters can be purchased individually or as part of the Kombat Pack, as both will be released on November 9. Enjoy the video below as we wait out the next free weeks.

"Omni-Man, also known as Nolan Grayson, hails from the alien world of Viltrum and has long fought to protect his adopted home of Earth as one of the planet's most powerful champions. He even raised his son, the hero known as Invincible (Mark Grayson), to follow in his footsteps and carry on his legacy. But the Viltrumite warrior's true mission was never benevolence – it was conquest. And the Viltrum Empire, hungry for expansion, has no intention of stopping at Earthrealm. Omni-Man will join the Mortal Kombat 1 roster on November 9 as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners, followed by wide availability on November 16. Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 is voiced by actor J. K. Simmons, who also voices the character in the Invincible animated series. Season 2 of Invincible premieres November 3 on Prime Video."

