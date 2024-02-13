Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, UFC 5

UFC 5 Adds New Alter Egos Ahead Of UFC 298 Fight Week

EA Sports has released three new fighters for UFC 5 from the legendary pile of MMA history, as they prepare for UCF 298 Fight Week.

Article Summary EA Sports updates UFC 5 with new legendary MMA fighters in Alter Egos - Prime pack.

Donald Cerrone (UFC 187), Nate Diaz (UFC 196), and Tony Ferguson (UFC 184) join the game.

Fighters receive notable stat increases in health, striking, and grappling abilities.

Get the full details of the update and fighter stats in UFC 5's latest patch notes.

EA Sports has added a new update to UFC 5 this week, as they are setting up content ahead of UFC 298. Specifically, you'll be getting three new legendary MMA fighters in the Alter Egos – Prime pack, as you're getting Donald Cerrone (UFC 187), Nate Diaz (UFC 196), and Tony Ferguson (UFC 184). We have the details of all three fighters below, and you can get more info in the game's patch notes.

Donald Cerrone (UFC 187)

A thrill-seeking ironman, Donald Cerrone would stack a staggering 18 UFC fights in his first four years in the promotion. Coming into UFC 187, "Cowboy" was on the hottest streak of his career and on the verge of his first title shot.

Notable Stat Increases

Perk: Force of Nature : Incoming damage is less effective when you have more health than the opponent.

: Incoming damage is less effective when you have more health than the opponent. Health: +25 Cut Resistance: 93 (+4) Head Strength: 92 (+4) Leg Strength: 97 (+7) Recovery: 91 (+6)

Striking: +23 Punch Power: 91 (+3) Kick Power: 96 (+5) Footwork: 95 (+8) Takedown Defense: 89 (+1)

Grappling: +17 Clinch Striking: 93 (+5) Ground Striking: 92 (+3) Submission Defense: 94 (+4)



Nate Diaz (UFC 196)

Full camp, short notice, Octagon – the details don't matter to Stockton, California's finest, Nathan Donald Diaz always comes to fight. That's exactly what Diaz did when he got the last-minute call to face surging superstar Conor McGregor at UFC 196. In just under two rounds, he'd have the Irishman tapping out and the world at his fingertips.

Notable Stat Increases

Perk: Recharger : Recovers more health between rounds.

: Recovers more health between rounds. Health: +10 Head Strength: 96 (+4)

Striking: +17 Punch Speed: 94 (+4) Punch Power: 88 (+2) Accuracy: 92 (+2) Blocking: 96 (+2) Footwork: 88 (+2) Head Movement: 94 (+2)

Grappling: +12 Takedowns: 86 (+3) Clinch Striking: 92 (+5) Ground Striking: 91 (+3)



Tony Ferguson (UFC 184)

After extending his win streak to twelve and leaving a trail of contenders in his wake, Tony Ferguson continued to loom large as the Boogeyman in the lightweight division. His win streak is considered by some as the greatest lightweight division history.

Notable Stat Increases

Perk: Razor Wire : Standing knees and elbows are faster and more accurate.

: Standing knees and elbows are faster and more accurate. Health: +32 Cut Resistance: 92 (+6) Head Strength: 98 (+8) Body Strength: 94 (+5) Leg Strength: 92 (+5) Recovery: 99 (+4)

Striking: +35 Blocking: 94 (+6) Footwork: 96 (+8)

Grappling: +38 Ground Striking: 94 (+5) Bottom Game: 96 (+5) Submission Offense: 96 (+5) Submission Defense: 98 (+10)



