Movie Games Announces Prison King Will Release On Steam

Movie Games and True Games Syndicate announced their latest game adventure simulator Prison King will be making its way to Steam in 2023. The team behind the game created this new title based on prison movies such as Thief and Shawshank Redemption, as you play a prisoner who has been sentenced and now needs to learn how to survive. You'll have to learn a number of skills in order to do this such as making friends within the prison from inmates and lifers to prison staff and guards. You'll find out new information and find your way toward becoming a dealer within these concrete walls, while also climbing the ranks and making sure you're safe until your time is over. You can check out the trailer and more info below as we now wait for them to give us a release window beyond just saying "next year".

Survive your sentence in this first-person simulator set behind the prison bars from the producers behind Drug Dealer Simulator. Make deals, sell contraband and collect evidence to prove your innocence… or find a way to escape! First on the agenda – you need to survive. Navigate the prison politics, make deals with gangs, dig for useful intel, negotiate with the guards and prove your worth to everyone who's watching. Carve up your own position and climb to the top, ensuring your safety. How better to make people depend on you than to become a reliable prison dealer? Use your connections to obtain contraband, manage the stock and sell it to your fellow convicts. And remember: don't get caught. One thing still doesn't let you sleep at night – you're innocent! And you need to get out of this hellhole. How? Collect evidence to prove your innocence. Or make a brilliant plot to escape! It's your decision to make.