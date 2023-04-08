Movie Making Becomes A Game With Blockbusters Inc. Make your own movies from studio to concept in the latest film-maker game Blockbusters Inc., coming out later this year.

Indie developer Super Sly Fox and publisher Ancient Forge announced their latest game this week as they revealed Blockbusters Inc. The game takes inspiration from the classic Lionhead Studios' title The Movies, as you will be taking full control over a studio to build it from he ground up, hiring talent and production, while also choosing what movies to make and budgeting them out. Will you be able to make the next blockbuster film and carry your studio to success, or watch it waste money and go into debt? The game is aiming to be released sometime later this year, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Ever dreamed of making your own movies? Build up your movie studio, scout for upcoming stars, and produce cutting-edge films and TV shows. Try to stay ahead of your competition throughout the history of cinematography. Blockbuster Inc. is a single-player management sim where you run your own movie studio amidst tough competition. Design stunning sets, hire the most promising underdog actors, and create your everlasting film legacy among Filmwood's elites.

BUILDING your own movie studio: The freedom is all yours to build your own studio from the ground up. Decide where to put the writers' room and what amenities the producers should have when working out their busy schedules.

HIRING the best talent: No movie can be a true hit without at least one superstar on the poster! Scout the up-and-coming talent and sign them early to bring in the masses to the theaters.

DESIGNING grand thematic sets: A spooky horror flick or a family-friendly comedy? Each of those will require a vastly different set designed by you. Once you're done, make sure to upload your setup to Steam Workshop for others to use and admire.

PRODUCING jaw-dropping films: Compromise between the director's and the screenwriter's visions to deliver the final cut to the box office on time.

EARNING the big bucks: Break the bank by creating a multi-season TV series, a one-hit-wonder blockbuster movie, or by providing the hottest music videos for the label houses.

Break the bank by creating a multi-season TV series, a one-hit-wonder blockbuster movie, or by providing the hottest music videos for the label houses. EXPERIENCING cinema history: Each passing decade affects the gameplay and visuals accordingly, from the way your employees and stars dress, the vehicles they drive, as well as their physical attributes. Random and historical events will spice things up for your studio.