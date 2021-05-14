Pokémon TCG Debuts Japan-Exclusive Post Office Promo Cards

Japan has announced a series of Pokémon TCG promo cards exclusive to Japanese post offices. Here are the full details on these cards, which feature Pikachu and Cramorant, as well as where they can (and cannot) be found.

Japan Post has teamed up with the Pokémon TCG for this product, which will be a Pokémon Stamp Collection box. The boss is set to include the following items:

A sheet of stamps (which can be used for actual postage, though I'm betting most will collect these instead) based on previous Pokémon TCG cards as well as the artwork of the new promo cards. The artwork on the stamps is a mix of vintage and modern, with the modern card artwork appearing from the Sword & Shield era with Scorbunny, Yamper, Skwovet, Zacian, and Zamazenta. These will have a silver border. Three gold-bordered cards will use the artwork from Base Set's Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

The two promo cards in the Full Art style, featuring Pikachu and Cramorant based on the classic Japanese artwork, Beauty Looking Back by Hishikawa Moronobu and the classic Moon Goose stamp.

and the classic Moon Goose stamp. A sticker sheet featuring Pokémon.

The TCG Family Box Set, which is a deck-themed starter game to teach families with younger kids how to play the game.

This box will be released at Japanese Post Offices on August 25th for a price of 4,000 yen with preorders beginning July 26th at 9 AM in Japan. Because this is a collaboration with the Japan Post with the card artwork specifically referencing Japanese stamp artwork, it is abundantly unlikely that these cards will ever appear in other languages for international collectors. With a planned print run of 80,000 units, this is likely a Japan-exclusive item that will immediately have value on the aftermarket for international collectors looking to buy this product.