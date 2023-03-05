Moviehouse Confirms Release For PC In Early April Moviehouse – The Film Studio Tycoon will have you making movies with creative challenges when it comes out next month.

Assemble Entertainment and developer Odyssey Studios revealed their upcoming game Moviehouse – The Film Studio Tycoon will be released for PC the first week of April. The game will have you making your own movie studio, including hiring the crew, casting the film, and setting everything up to film whatever movie you decide to make. Then, you'll see it head to the big screen where it will either succeed or flop, affecting your choices in the future. Yiu can check out more about it below as the game comes to Steam on April 5th, 2023.

Starting in the '80s, where neon and practical effects ruled, and spanning through the decades to the near-real look of current-day CGI, players start with a small yet passionate film crew with rudimentary equipment who have one goal: grow the studio into one of the best in the industry and keep it that way for years to come. With an eye for entertainment, pick from a dozen popular film genres and plot the perfect, award-winning storyline. Grow your operation with your razor-sharp business sense and usher in a new era for filmmakers worldwide. You only get one shot to make it or break it, and as they say: if you film it, they will come!

That's Showbiz, Baby!: Compete in the glamorous Industry Awards showcase, vying for multiple titles, including best feature film, and set your sights on winning the coveted golden clapper

The Tides of Change: As the decades pass, both your team and your equipment will improve. Starting off with a small amateur cast and rudimentary equipment, the studio and all those a part of it will mature and hone their skills, while new updates in technology and filming techniques grant the ability for better filmmaking!

Assemble the Dream Team: Hire directors and writers and build up their creative skills, nurturing their creative prowess. A good crew in itself can turn casual viewers into diehard fans!

Hit the Festival Circuit – Showcase your movie in film festivals to build buzz, gain accolades, and garner critical success.

Showcase your movie in film festivals to build buzz, gain accolades, and garner critical success. An Eye for Filmmaking – Make a spy flick, a romantic comedy, a bloody slasher, or something entirely different. You've got the film-making tools at your fingertips, so it's all up to you!