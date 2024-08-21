Posted in: Blizzard, Game Hardware, Games, MSI, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, GeForce RTX 4070

MSI Reveals World Of Warcraft Limited-Edition GeForce RTX 4070

MSI and Blizzard Entertainment have come together for World Of Warcraft's 20th Anniversary limited-edition GeForce RTX 4070

The special RTX 4070 features a gold and black design with 20th Anniversary logos and a unique decorative box.

Available at PAX West and MSI's shop starting August 26, this card also includes customizable magnetic backplates.

Equipped for high-performance gaming, it offers 12GB GDDR6X, advanced cooling, and multiple display ports for top-tier visuals.

MSI has teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment for a special limited-edition GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12G Gaming Slim for World of Warcraft. As you can see from the image here, they have decked this thing out in gold and black, with special 20th Anniversary logos on every fan, coming in this specially designed box. The team will be bringing this to PAX West for people to check out and purchase, as it will also go up for sale on MSI's shop on August 26. We have more details about it from the company for you to check out below.

GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12G Gaming Slim World of Warcraft Edition

In celebration of World of Warcraft's 20th Anniversary and the release of The War Within, MSI is proudly unveiling a brand-new special edition graphics card design. Join us in commemorating this milestone with a unique collaboration that honors two decades of epic adventures and legendary battles in Azeroth. Get equipped for supercharged gaming and creating with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G Gaming Slim World of Warcraft Edition. Featuring the classic Mystic Blue and Glorious Gold, this stunning look pays homage to two decades of epic adventures and unforgettable memories. Gamers can customize this graphics card with magnetic puzzle-style backplates that feature artwork from each expansion.

Extreme Performance: 2490 MHz (MSI Center)

Boost: 2475 MHz (GAMING & SILENT Mode)

Memory Speed 21 Gbps

12GB GDDR6X

DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a)

HDMI™ x 1 (Supports 4K@120Hz HDR, 8K@60Hz HDR, and Variable Refresh Rate as specified in HDMI™ 2.1a)

SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card

TORX Fan 5.0: Fan blades linked by ring arcs and a fan cowl work together to stabilize and maintain high-pressure airflow.

Copper Baseplate: Heat from the GPU and memory modules is captured by a copper baseplate and then rapidly transferred to Core Pipes.

Core Pipe: A section of square-shape heat pipes make maximum contact over the GPU, then spread the heat to the heatsink.

Airflow Control: Sections of different heatsink fins disrupt unwanted airflow harmonics and reduce noise.

Take full control with the most recognized and widely used graphics card overclocking software in the world.

The exclusive MSI Center software lets you monitor, tweak, and optimize MSI products in real-time.

