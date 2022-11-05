Multiple BloodRayne Titles Have Dropped Into The Epic Games Store

Ziggurat Interactive have released several games in the BloodRayne franchise this week specifically for the Epic Games Store. Players on the platform can now get their hands on the enhanced PC versions of BloodRayne: Terminal Cut ($14.99), BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut ($14.99), and BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites ($19.99), all updated and whatnot. What's more, the company will be holding a giveaway for a chance to win a copy of the BloodRayne Limited Run Collector's Edition. All you need to do is use the new Rayne Filter, located on Ziggurat's Instagram under the effects tab or on their TikTok page for a chance to win it. The contest will be running until November 18th, as you'll need to use the fangs and tag #zigguratinteractive & #Bloodrayne20 to be entered.

BloodRayne: Terminal Cut & BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut The third-person horror action series BloodRayne introduced gamers to Rayne, a brutal half-vampire femme fatale traveling the world to foil Nazi plans, battle supernatural threats, and uncover more about her vampiric heritage. Featuring a unique protagonist, fast-action combat, vampiric powers, and a globe-trotting storyline, BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 offered a dynamic and visceral gameplay experience. Beloved by fans and critics alike, BloodRayne became a true cross-media phenomenon, spanning games, comics, and films throughout the early 2000s. The Terminal Cut editions bring both games to modern PCs, with support for higher display resolutions (up to 4K / 3840×2160), improved rendering with up to 4x anti-aliasing, upscaled cinematic videos, engine and effects improvements, optimizations for modern versions of Windows, and more! BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites Released in 2011, the original BloodRayne Betrayal was met with passionate reviews for its gorgeous graphics and punishing difficulty. This iteration transformed the series by switching from a 3D format to a fast-paced, 2D side-scroller. As Rayne, players battle through 15 levels and wind their way through a hidden castle where a sinister gathering is taking place. It's Rayne's last job — will she "clean house" or find herself six feet under?