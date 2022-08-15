MultiVersus Drops Season One Battle Pass Content Today

WB Games has released the Season One Battle Pass for MultiVersus today, and with it comes several characters to the mix. The season basically adds new choices to the roster as well as in-game rewards like the LeBron James I'm Freakin' Robin character variant, the Taz Tune Squad '96 variant, and the Harley Task Force X variant. You're getting Black Adam and Stripe from Gremlins added to the roster as well as the addition of Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty. Morty will be available on August 23rd, while Rick will release later in Season 1 ona date TDB. Finally, new modes have been included such as Classic Arcade and Ranked.

MultiVersus will showcase a variety of beloved heroes and personalities to team up with or compete against in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes & DC Super-Villains); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); an extraordinary original creature named Reindog; and many more to come.

Featuring matches with a strong emphasis on online cooperative gameplay, every fighter will be outfitted with a deep set of combat mechanics that distinguish the game's fresh take on 2 vs. 2 gameplay. This allows combatants to boast customizable movesets that combine dynamically with other characters as they battle for supremacy. From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack being unexpectedly paired with Shaggy and his sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark's face-swapping ability being used to complement Superman's laser vision, the impossible can become possible through surprising team combinations and matchups. The game's fun filled multiplayer bouts can be set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments from awe-inspiring worlds, such as Batman's Batcave, Jake and Finn's Tree Fort and many others. MultiVersus will also include intense 1 vs. 1 clashes and a 4-player free-for-all mode where only one fighter can come out on top.