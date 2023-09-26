Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Mutant Year Zero, TTRPG

Mutant: Year Zero Releases New Ad Astra Expansion

Free League Publishing has released a new expansion this week for the game Mutant: Year Zero, as the TTRPG received Ad Astra.

Free League Publishing has released a new expansion this week with Mutant: Year Zero – Ad Astra, giving the postapocalyptic TTRPG a sci-fi twist. This time around, you'll be headed into space as you go into orbit with a new adventure that will send you into different reaches of the solar system. The book basically sets up the potential for you and your party to have space quests and possibly branch out beyond our stars to see what else is out there. You can read more about the book below, as it's currently selling for $37.

"Through the tiny portholes of the space capsule, you see the city hanging weightlessly beneath the stars – like a huge hanging mobile over Earth, the poisoned cradle of humanity. Drawing closer, it becomes clear that there is something wrong with this star city. You float past large holes, torn wires, and cracked satellite dishes. It seems the Apocalypse reached all the way to the heavens." "Ad Astra can be played stand-alone or as a direct continuation of the Path to Eden campaign in the Mutant: Year Zero core rulebook. The campaign book also includes rules for playing Mutant: Year Zero in space and an overview of the solar system with ideas for further adventures. Ad Astra is written by Jens Alm and illustrated by Kim W. Andersson, an award-winning comic book writer and artist. His works include Love Hurts, Astrid and Alena, the latter of which was adapted into a Swedish film of the same name."



"Mutant: Year Zero RPG takes you to the world after the great Apocalypse. Humanity's proud civilization has fallen. The cities are dead wastelands, winds sweeping along empty streets turned into graveyards. But life ­remains. Among the ruins, the People live. You are the heirs of humanity – but not quite human anymore. Your bodies and minds are capable of superhuman feats. You are mutants. Mutant: Year Zero is the reimagined version of the classic Swedish tabletop roleplaying game Mutant, first published in 1984. Mutant: Year Zero was the very first game created by Free League that was released to an international audience in 2014 and was an instant hit – it was named Best RPG at UK Games Expo 2015 and awarded a Silver ENNIE for Best Rules at Gen Con 2015. In 2018, Funcom released the video game adaptation Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden on multiple platforms, to great reviews."

