Mutant Year Zero: Zone Wars Announced For June Release

Free League Publishing revealed two new sets coming to Mutant Year Zero, as the game will delve into the Zone Wars this Summer.

Free League Publishing revealed two new major additions coming to Mutant Year Zero, as the game will enter the Zone Wars with a core set and an expansion. Both of these boxed sets are designed to give you a more in-depth experience with the TTRPG than normal, with figures, a rulebook, a game mat, dice, tokens, and more. The Core Set will be the main game that you play to get yourself started on a new campaign, while Robots & Psionics will add to the chaos with a new setting and different figures added to the mix. We have info on both below, as they will be released on June 4, 2024.

Mutant Year Zero: Zone Wars Core Set

Lead a band of mutant Stalkers into the Zone and fight others to scavenge artifacts from the Ancients. Stake out your claim in the postapocalyptic wasteland–or die trying. Designed by Andy Chambers (Necromunda, Battlefleet Gothic, Warhammer Fantasy Battle, DropfleetCommander) and Free League, Zone Wars is a fast and furious game of tabletop skirmishes set in thebelovedMutant: Year Zerouniverse. This core set includes ten detailed 32 mm miniatures (five each for the Ark Mutant and the Genlab Tribe), cards, tokens, dice, a game mat, cardboard terrain, a ruler, and a rulebook including five full scenarios, campaign rules, character generation, and solo rules–everything you need to play!

10 high-quality miniatures

83 playing cards

105 tokens

10 custom dice

36" × 36" game mat

3 full sheets of cardboard terrain

Measuring ruler

Rulebook

Mutant Year Zero: Zone Wars – Robots & Psionics

Stake out your claim in the postapocalyptic wasteland–or die trying. This expansion set expands the game with two more factions, allowing up to four players to engage in multi-faction mayhem! This boxed set includes ten detailed 32 mm miniatures (five each for the MechatronHive and the Nova Cult), cards, tokens, dice, a game mat, cardboard terrain, a ruler, and a scenario booklet including five full scenarios.NOTE: This is not a complete game. The Zone Wars Core Set is required to play.

10 high-quality miniatures

79 playing cards

100 tokens

10 custom dice

3 full sheets of cardboard terrain

Measuring ruler

Scenario booklet

