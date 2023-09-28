Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: tetris

My Arcade Announces Four New Tetris Handheld Consoles

Would you like to own a new way to play Tetris? How about four new ways? My Arcade has revealed a new set of handheld devices.

Tetris fans can now get the game they know and love in four new models as My Arcade has created new handheld versions for the holidays. The company has designed each model to be primarily dedicated to the iconic puzzle title, as they have divided them up into two categories. The first is the 16-Bit Collection, featuring the Micro Player Pro and the Pocket Player Pro, both of which play in color and feature the classic game as you knew it in the early '90s. The other set is the 8-Bit Collection, featuring the Go Gamer and Gamer V versions, featuring more of the Game Boy look you knew from the late '90s. All of them will go up for sale on October 1, 2023. But for now, here are the finer details of them all.

"Created in 1984 by Alexey Pajitnov, the Tetris game is an iconic puzzle game that has been enjoyed by millions of people around the world for nearly 40 years. With its simple yet addictive gameplay, Tetris is a great way to challenge your brain and sharpen your reflexes. The Tetris game is a game that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Whether you're a child or a grandparent, you're sure to have a blast playing Tetris. Whether you're a casual player or a hardcore competitor, Tetris is a game that you'll never get tired of!"

Tetris Micro Player Pro

Officially licensed title.

High resolution 2.75" full-color display.

Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C cable (not included).

Built-in speaker with volume control.

3.5 mm headphone port to connect your headphones.

Adjustable screen brightness.

MSRP: $39.99

Tetris Pocket Player Pro

Officially licensed title.

High resolution 2.75" full-color display.

Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C cable (not included).

Built-in speaker with volume control.

Adjustable screen brightness.

3.5 mm headphone port to connect your headphones.

Ergonomic design for comfortable play.

MSRP: $39.99

Tetris Go Gamer

Officially licensed title.

Includes 300 bonus games.

Full color 2.5" screen.

Powered by either 3 AAA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C cable (not included).

On/off LED switch for illuminated buttons.

Built-in speaker with volume control.

3.5 mm headphone port to connect your headphones.

MSRP: $29.99

Tetris Gamer V

Officially licensed title.

Includes 200 bonus games.

Full color 2.5" screen.

Powered by either 3 AAA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C cable (not included).

Built-in speaker with volume control.

MSRP: $24.99

