MY.GAMES Will Bring Mobile Cloud Games To Facebook Gaming

Good news for Facebook Gaming as they have formed a new partnership with MY.GAMES to bring more cloud games over to the platform. The platform has already had several titles released since launching cloud services last year. This new partnership is designed to help bolster the library as they will be bringing several titles throughout Q4 2021. Some of those games include Hustle Castle (Studio Nord), Left to Survive (Whalekit), and Mushroom Wars 2 (Zillion Whales). The goal of this will be to create a wider catalog of cloud games for players to dive into, as they will eventually be adding more titles to the RPG, tower defense, survival horror, and real-time strategy areas. We have a couple of quotes for you below from this morning's announcement.

"Our goal is to make games the most accessible entertainment to all users regardless of which country and on which platform they prefer to play, and by launching on Facebook Gaming, we are one step closer to this goal," said Vasily Maguryan, CEO of MY.GAMES. "We have been working with Facebook for many years, and today we are taking another strategic step in our work with them. By the end of this year, four popular MY.GAMES mobile titles will be available as cloud games on Facebook and you will be able to play them any way and anywhere instantly, sharing your in-game progress between multiple screens."

"We're taking a mobile-first approach to cloud gaming, and growing our free-to-play library with mobile titles people already love and enjoy playing with friends," said Gio Hunt, VP of Gaming Business & Operations at Facebook said. "We're excited that MY.GAMES is bringing four of its popular mobile titles to Facebook Gaming this year, so people can play instantly wherever and whenever they want, with no installs required."