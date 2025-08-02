Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evil Corp Games, Skye, Unboxathon

Mystery Box Title Unboxathon Announced For Steam

Wanna open weird mystery packages to see what's inaise for fun? The game Unboxathon will let you do just that when it arrives on Steam

Article Summary Unboxathon is a quirky Steam game where you open mystery boxes for loot and upgrades.

Sell collected items to unlock even more valuable boxes, special bubbles, and tech upgrades.

The free demo gives players a taste with two unlockable box types and 10% of the tech tree.

Localized in multiple languages, Unboxathon offers satisfying, incremental bubble-popping fun.

Indie game developer Skye <3 and publisher Evil Corp Games have revealed their latest game, as Unboxathon will be coming out on Steam. This is an interesting title as it focuses on you opening mystery boxes that come your way, seeing what's inside, and finding a value to it in order to progress and open even more boxes. There's a free demo on Steam as we speak as we're waiting to see when this particular game will be released.

Unboxathon

Unboxathon is a cute, content-packed, incremental game about opening mystery boxes. Find rare items, upgrade your skills, and unlock new boxes & features! Collect shiny items, pop bubble wrap, and materialize artifacts out of thin air. Can you find your lost childhood plush? You'll collect mystery boxes from each bubble, before cutting them open and sifting through the packaging to acquire loot such as futuristic helmets, pairs of comfy socks, and even magical artifacts.

Sell these on and use the profit to gain boxes with a better quality of loot, gameplay-changing bubbles, and stat-boosting upgrades such as the number of bubbles spawning per second, chain reactions, ricochets and more. This playable slice of Unboxathon features the same, satisfying, bubble-popping gameplay, with 2 out of 6 unlockable boxes and 10% of possible tech tree unlocks compared to the full version. The demo is also localized in English, Portuguese (Brazilian), Japanese, Chinese, and Russian.

Pop 'Til You Drop: Pop all manner of bubbles, big, small and with different gameplay effects and bonuses to earn additional mystery boxes.

Pop all manner of bubbles, big, small and with different gameplay effects and bonuses to earn additional mystery boxes. Literal Boxes Full of Loot: Open up boxes of different rarities, including "Magical Relics" or "Luxury Goods" to get increasingly valuable loot and shiny, collectible items.

Open up boxes of different rarities, including "Magical Relics" or "Luxury Goods" to get increasingly valuable loot and shiny, collectible items. Upgrade, Upgrade, Upgrade: Sell those items for profit and use those earnings to unlock incremental upgrades affecting your bubble bonuses, special bubbles, box quality, and more.

